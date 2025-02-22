Marvel Rivals players agree this character has the ‘worst 600 currency skin’ in the game

The Thing is seeing tons of appreciation from the Marvel Rivals community, with players more than happy that he was added to the game. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, however, as some believe The Thing’s cosmetic side leaves a lot to be desire.

“The reward for worst 600 currency skin goes to this thing,” said the creator of a Feb. 22 Reddit discussion focused on The Thing’s 600 currency skin that changes… basically nothing. It’s just him in a different pair of shorts with everything else looking the same. Not even his shading changed to match the iteration of the character from the comics who also wears that same pair of shorts. Meanwhile, the other “First Family” skins for the rest of the Fantastic Four all follow a shared pattern—blue with black accents—whereas First Family Thing does the complete opposite and wears black shorts with blue accents. “I wish it was in line with the others more,” one player said.

The skin barely makes the character different from his default variant. Image via NetEase

“They should’ve made his rocks more orange to match the ’60s coloring,” another player wrote, suggesting that NetEase should have retouched the character a tad more to match him to the original comics version, which seems to have been the goal from the start. Cosmetics might not be the most important part of a character in a hero shooter like Marvel Rivals, but they do have the knack of pulling in more players to a hero.

Not everyone hates it though. Hardcore Thing fans from both the comics and the games also participated in the discussion, saying they purchased it out of either the love for the character himself or the need to satisfy their itch to own all of the First Family skins for the Fantastic Four.

