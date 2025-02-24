Marvel Rivals fan imagines how the game could supersize its roster with this original Avenger

The Marvel universe is as big as you can imagine it, with countless heroes, villains, locations, and iconic encounters throughout its 60-plus year history.

Marvel Rivals, so far, has done a good job harnessing the huge library of content that the IP boasts, with NetEase Games building the hero shooter around a chess-like battle between Doctor Doom and the 2099 variant of himself, using the multiverse as their own game. On this chess board of the multiverse, Doom and Doom 2099 can and will pull from anywhere to fill out the game’s roster, and it’s given fans no shortage of inspiration with who they’d like to see added next, alongside characters that have been mentioned within files as leaked additions.

Assemble on the point. Image via NetEase

One Marvel fan decided to take it upon themself to imagine one of Marvel’s oldest heroes and original Avengers team member whose skillset may be difficult to translate to the game. But that doesn’t make their concept any less awesome.

Ant-Man, originally Hank Pym before Scott Lang took up the mantle in the MCU and other iterations, has the ability to shrink and grow at will with Pym Particles. How would that look in Marvel Rivals? Thanks to Reddit user LOOWEEpsd, we now know.

Their original art, posted to Reddit on Feb. 24 and seen below, depicts Ant-Man both shrinking down to bring the fight up close and personal and growing to a massive Giant Man size to tower over the battlefield, using assets from the game to make it look as convincing as possible.

The art is just plain awesome, very well done, and hey—it’s fun to dream. I also love the mini Easter egg of Ant-Man holding Hulk and Rocket Raccoon in his hand just as he did at the end of Avengers: Endgame (alongside War Machine) in a well-placed nod.

Naturally, the replies in the thread had fun with the concept, realizing that this would be impossible to balance as the ant-sized hero would be able to contest objectives infinitely “because no one can even see him yet find a way to shoot him.” And then when he’s in Giant Man form, everyone can see him, but not do much against him as he stomps and swipes the battlefield.

It may be able to work, though, as one reply dreamed up a way it could be plausible.

“Make it so being small is similar to Rivals’ existing systems for invisibility and intangibility,” they said. “While small Ant-Man can’t take direct hits but is still effected by melee, splash damage and area of effect abilities. Don’t have the camera shrink down with character and use a very low level of detail model or even a static sprite that’s just a black spec.”

Or, he could shrink for a mobility ability, grow for his ultimate, and the like. It’s unlikely, but hey, with Marvel, anything is possible. And if Rivals continues to rake in money with costumes and battle passes over the next few years, we may see this Ant-Man dream come to life.

