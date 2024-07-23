Marvel Rivals closed beta test patch notes: Hero buffs, pick/ban system, and more

The superhero team-up, Marvel Rivals, is back for its closed beta test, helping to further the game’s development towards a full release.

After a successful closed alpha test in May, the game is back in beta with new heroes, optimizations, bug fixes, and a much bigger player pool that welcomes console players (on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) alongside even more players on PC.

Read on below to find out what’s new in the Marvel Rivals closed beta since its alpha test ended two months ago.

Marvel Rivals closed beta patch notes

You are Venom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There have been several changes to heroes in Marvel Rivals since the alpha, but unfortunately, specific details aren’t given in the patch notes from NetEase. The company uses descriptive language instead of numerical values to highlight what’s different.

For example, Dr. Strange has had his “damage capabilities… recalibrated” in an effort “to better resonate with his Vanguard role, enhancing his power on the front lines.” And Groot’s “tree wall abilities and their survivability” have been “meticulously balanced.”

In general, it seems like several heroes were buffed, including Magneto (Metal Bulwark shield can now be self-applied), Peni Parker (faster attack speed), Loki (more reliance on clones), and Mantis (her Ultimate now applies bonus health for max health allies).

For Duelist heroes, several were buffed. Black Panther (wall climbing and sprinting speed increase), Iron Man (enhanced long-range capabilities), and Namor (increased mobility) should be a bit more formidable. Meanwhile, The Punisher’s team-up ability with Rocket Raccoon has had its window reduced, and Hela’s mid-to-long-range capabilities have been “adjusted” for “a more balanced and compelling combat experience.”

Elsewhere, the update includes two new heroes, Venom (Vanguard) and Adam Warlock (Strategist), along with optimizations for abilities, sound and visual effects, wall-climbing, crosshair feedback, and more.

Additionally, a pick/ban system is being tested within Competitive play. At ranks Diamond 3 and above, matches will feature Cosmic Selection, which allows each player to ban one hero. The more votes a hero has, the higher the possibility it will be banished. Then, neither team can select that hero for the match’s duration.

Buffs galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pick/ban system will not apply to unranked or low ranked matches, as the dev says its “primary goal is for players to play their favorite hero or villain when they’re in the mood for having fun.” To read the full patch notes for yourself, check out the official Marvel Rivals website.

