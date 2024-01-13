In the Marvel universe, Spider-Man is one of the superheroes that has multiple variants from the multiverse. Aside from Peter Parker, the other popular variant of our friendly neighborhood is Miles Morales.

Miles Morales has the powers of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, such as the spider-sense, the ability to climb on walls, release web from his wrists, superhuman strength, agility, and more. In Marvel Snap, Miles has an effect that is somehow inspired by what he can do as a hero, especially when it comes to his ability to move fast.

Here are the best Miles Morales decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Miles Morales abilities, explained

Your other friendly neighborhood is here in Marvel Snap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miles Morales is a four-cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “If a card moved last turn, this card costs 1.” Miles works well with decks that have cards that can move or can move units, may it be from you or your opponent’s side. It provides a utility effect that lets you have a potentially cheap location Power booster rather than an instant game-changing ability. But when used correctly, Miles Morales’ slight boost can win you the game.

You can get Miles Morales as a series three card, meaning you can add it to your collection once you reach at least Collection Level 486. Miles Morales can also be your free series three card every seasonal rotation..

Strategy and best combos for Miles Morales decks in Marvel Snap

As mentioned, Miles Morales heavily relies on effects that allow you to move your or your opponent’s cards in locations.

For the cards that can move by themselves, you can play Nightcrawler, Jeff the Baby Land Shark, and Vision. Silk can move to another location every time you or your opponent plays a card on its current location. Werewolf by Night moves to another location where you play an On Reveal card while also stacking Power in the process. Phoenix Force is another possible move enabler since it revives and merges with one of your destroyed units, as well as giving it the ability to move once per turn.

As for the cards that can move your own units, you can use the likes of Ghost-Spider, Iron Fist, Doctor Strange, Cloak, and Heimdall, while Spider-Man, Polaris, and Magneto move your opponent’s cards to their respective locations.

The best Miles Morales decks in Marvel Snap

Standard Move

Move and make way for Miles and his friends. Screenshot via Untaped.gg

This Move deck is the most consistent home for Miles Morales in the current meta of Marvel Snap. This deck’s strategy is simple, which is to move your cards around the locations to gain a handful of advantages, but mainly to create more Power which can eventually outpower your opponent in the latter stages of the match.

Ghost-Spider, Iron Fist, Doctor Strange, Cloak, and Heimdall are your move enablers for this deck. They are used in various prescribed moments in the match, so be cautious about taking advantage of these cards in their proper times of play.

Human Torch, Dagger, and Vulture are your units that can gain Power every time you move them to locations. Human Torch doubles its current Power when moved, Dagger gains plus two Power for every card on the location where you move it, and moving Vulture gives it plus five Power in the process.

As for Multiple Man, it leaves a copy of itself in the location where it is originally placed every time you move it to another location. Combining Hulk Buster with it gives you the chance to scatter copies of Multiple Man with eight-Power. Cap off the deck with Hercules, which can also move the first card to the same location as it.

Win condition cards for this deck

You can consider snapping if you have the majority of the following cards in your hand:

Human Torch

Dagger

Vulture

Multiple Man

Hulk Buster

Hercules

Heimdall

Human Torch, Dagger, and Vulture are your potential massive Power sources in the deck. Move them across your locations as much as possible to get their full potential as offensive engines. Also, remember to evenly distribute them in your locations. Stacking them in a single location may give your other locations only a few Power.

The Multiple Man and Hulk Buster combo is also a great way to gain potential massive Power on your locations. Try your best to scatter copies of Multiple Man. As for Hercules and Heimdall, they are your move enablers with great amounts of Power, so play them strategically, especially in the late game.

Cerebro Five

High five. Screenshot via Untaped.gg

Another deck where Miles Morales can be used is in a Cerebro Five deck. Here, the strategy is to play as many five-Power units as possible which can be boosted by Cerebro. Miles’ five-Power stat while also being combined with cards with five-Power that can move units is useful in this deck to let you have more cards in the locations.

Cerebro can boost all of your cards with the highest Power. With this, having cards with the same Power can let Cerebro boost all of them. In this case, five is the uniform Power used in this deck.

Polaris and Spider-Man are there to potentially disrupt your opponent’s setup. The former moves one or two-cost cards from your opponent’s side to the same location where you play it. The latter moves a revealed card and itself to another location.

Silk is also there as an additional move enabler thanks to its ability to move by itself when its ability conditions are met. The other five-Power cards in this deck are Titania and Lizard (cheap-cost, five-Power cards with potential drawback abilities), Wave (for making the maximum cost of both players’ cards in the hand to four), Enchantress (for removing all Ongoing abilities of cards in the same location where you play it), and Doctor Doom (for creating a five-Power Doombot to each other location).

Finish the deck with Medusa, which is a potentially cheap five-Power card when you play it in the middle location, and Luke Cage, which prevents your cards in the same location as it from being inflicted with negative Power.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Cerebro

Polaris

Enchantress

Doctor Doom

Cerebro is the heart and soul of this deck. Always aim to play it every time to get the highest possible Power output you can have with your five-cost cards.

As for Polaris and Enchantress, both are great disruption cards that can be converted as the offense for your side. Doctor Doom, on the other hand, creates more five-Power units in your locations.

How to counter Miles Morales decks in Marvel Snap

Miles Morales does not have either an On Reveal or Ongoing ability. This makes it immune to the disruption effects of cards such as Cosmo (for On Reveal), Enchantress, Rogue, and Echo (for Ongoing effects).

The card that can heavily counter Miles is Professor X since it can shut down a location entirely. This means that any form of card addition or removal is prevented there and any card effect that may be supposed to let you move cards to and from the Professor X location won’t work outside of Jeff the Baby Land Shark.

Aside from Professor X, Cosmo is also another main counter for move decks since most move enablers have On Reveal abilities. As for the Cerebro deck, Enchantress, Rogue, and Echo may have the ability to disrupt its Ongoing effect, making the boost useless if it happens to be countered.

Miles Morales decks’ current state in the meta

Both the Move and Cerebro Five decks are not considered meta decks at the moment, mainly because of their predictability. Move decks tend to be predictable because of the Heimdall push to the left of the locations, while Cerebro can often be countered and disrupted because of the uniform boost it can give to the cards.

Still, both options with Miles Morales are good decks that can still be considered competitive and can help you grind to the ladder. They may not be that strong compared to the other more meta decks such as Thanos decks, but they are still fun to play with especially if you are a casual gamer.

Is Miles Morales worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

It’s easier to add Miles Morales to your collection compared to the series four or five cards available in the game. But if we are talking about how good is it? Miles Morales is worth pulling in Marvel Snap.

Even if Miles is somehow limited to just being used in decks that have cards that can move or move other units, it is still a great addition to your collection. The value that Miles can bring as a potential cheap unit along with its five-Power stat is vital in creating massive Power in at least a single location. Also, it has some of the coolest variant arts in the game, so pulling it is a good option that you can consider.

These are the best Miles Morales decks in Marvel Snap. Try these and hopefully, you can move your way to Infinite.