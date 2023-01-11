All Dan Hipp card variants in Marvel Snap

Dan Hipp's brush strokes upon Marvel Snap.

Art styles define artists. Comic book and cartoon fans might be able to tell the artist by taking a single look at the art style, and Dan Hipp is one of those cases you can spot from a mile away.

Hipp is most known for his work at WarnerMedia/DC Comics as he served as the top art director for Teen Titans Go! His work can be spotted both in the cartoon and the comic series, and Hipp’s work was also recently spotted in Marvel Snap.

At the time of writing, there are over 70 card variants in Snap that carry Dan Hipp’s signature, and more could come in the future.

Adam Warlock, Agatha Harkness, Apocalypse, and Attuma

Baron Mordo, Bast, Beast, Black Panther, Blue Marvel, and Brood

Cosmo, Crystal, Dazzler, Deathlok, Debrii, Destroyer, Domino, Dracula, and Drax

Ghost, Giganto, Goose, Hawkeye, Heimdall, Hellcow, and Hobgoblin

Iceman, Iron Man, Ka-Zar, Killmonger, Klaw, Knull, and Korg

Lady Sif, Leech, Lockjaw, and Luke Cage

Magneto, Mantis, Medusa, Moon Girl, Multiple Man, and Mysterio

Nakia, Nebula, Nick Fury, and Nightcrawler

Odin, Omega Red, Onslaught, and Quicksilver

Random, Rescue, Rhino, and Ronan the Accuser

Scarlet Witch, Sera, Shuri, Spectrum, Spider-Man, Sunspot, and Swarm

The Collector, Titania, and Typhoid Mary

Ultron and Vision

Wasp, Wave, Wolfsbane, Wolverine, and Wong

Yondu and Zabu