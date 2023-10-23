How many levels are in Super Mario Wonder? Full level and world count

If you want to get 100 percent on Mario Wonder, you need to uncover all of its secrets. Mysteries await inside each level and world that you traverse through. But how many worlds are there and how many levels do you need to complete to earn the Sound Off? Badge?

If you ever need a break from your Mario adventure, don’t bother coming off the game—the Break Time! Courses are available for bonus coins, lives, Wonder Seeds, and Purple ’10’ Flower Coins. Let’s dive into how many levels you need to get through to defeat Bowser and go for 100 percent completion across the board in Mario Wonder.

How many worlds are in Mario Wonder?

Bowser’s head can be seen from outer space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of seven worlds in Mario Wonder. Six of these are in the base game, while the seventh world hub is locked behind secret Courses dedicated to each world. Use the Petal Isles to travel to-and-from worlds. The Petal Isles houses its own unique levels; including main, side, and final levels centered around defeating Bowser. The Isles that surround Bowser at the dead center of the Kingdom Map branch off to the Mario Wonder worlds.

You need to progress through the Petal Isles to unlock each world as it branches directly out from the Isles itself. The seventh world called Special World offers 10 challenging Courses to complete.

Special world levels list and requirements

Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce, Bounce, Bounce (World One secret exit)

Fluff-Puff Peaks Special Climb to the Beat (World Two secret exit)

Shining Falls Special Triple Threat Deluge (World Three secret exit)

Sunbaked Desert Special Pole Block Allure (World Four secret exit)

Fungi Mines Special Dangerous Donut Ride (World Five secret exit)

Deep Magma Bog Special Solar Roller (World Six secret exit)

Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba (Petal Isles secret exit)

The Semifinal Test: Piranha Plant Reprise (Requires 14 Wonder Seeds to unlock)

The Final Test: Wonder Gauntlet (Complete every Special World Course)

The Final-Final Test Badge Marathon (You must 100 percent complete the game to access the final Course)

How many levels are in Mario Wonder?

Look out for that checkmark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each world in Mario Wonder has a unique number of levels. These consist of main Courses and side levels centered around Badge collection, mini-games to boost your Wonder Seed, Purple Coin total, and races. Mario Wonder has a total of 131 levels for you to complete.

Each level has its own level requirements for 100 percent completion. Your progress can be tracked via ‘Courses’ on the Main Menu (press ‘+‘). Any fully completed levels will show a green checkmark.

These are the worlds in Mario Wonder and the corresponding number of levels available on each (in order of unlock):

Pipe-Rock Plateau (World One) – 20 levels (12 main and eight side)

(World One) – 20 levels (12 main and eight side) Petal Isles (Central World) – 20 levels (11 main, six side, and five final levels)

(Central World) – 20 levels (11 main, six side, and five final levels) Fluff-Puff Peaks (World Two) – 18 levels (10 main and six side)

(World Two) – 18 levels (10 main and six side) Shining Falls (World Three) – 13 levels (seven main and six side)

(World Three) – 13 levels (seven main and six side) Sunbaked Desert (World Four) – 21 levels (10 main and 11 side)

(World Four) – 21 levels (10 main and 11 side) Fungi Mines (World Five) – 13 levels (eight main and five side)

(World Five) – 13 levels (eight main and five side) Deep Magma Bog (World Six) – 16 levels (seven main and nine side)

(World Six) – 16 levels (seven main and nine side) Special World (World Seven) – 10 Special Courses (listed above)

Below is the full Course list for Mario Wonder. This list excludes Special World Courses as these are listed above.

Pipe-Rock Plateau levels

Welcome to the Flower Kingdom

Piranha Plants on Parade

Scram, Skedaddlers!

Bulrush Coming Through!

Here Come the Hoppos

Bulrush Express

Cosmic Hoppos

Sproings in the Twilight Forest

Angry Spikes and Sinkin’ Pipes

Wiggler Race – Mountaineering!

Rolla Koopa Derby

Swamp Pipe Crawl

Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap I

Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump I

Badge Challenge: Jet Run I

Pipe-Rock Plateau Palace

Pipe-Rock Rumble

Break Time!: Hurry, Hurry

Break Time!: Wonder Token Tunes

Break Time!: Pop Up, Hoppo

Petal Isles levels

Leaping Smackeral

Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick I

Robbird Cover

Blewbird Roost

Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick II

Swimming!

Downpour Uproar

Jewel-Block Cave

Petal Isles Flying Battleship

Gnawsher Lair

Maw-Maw Mouoghful

Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump I

Muncher Fields

Spelunking!

Petal Meddle

Missle Meg Mayhem

High-Voltage Gauntlet

Evade the Seeker Bullet Bills!

KnuckleFest Bowser’s Blzing Beats

The Final Battle! Bowser’s Rage Stage

Fluff-Puff Peaks levels

Outmaway Valley

Break Time!: Kick It, Outmaway

Search Party: Puzzling Park

Condarts Away!

Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump II

Pokipede Pass

Pole Block Passage

Break Time!: Cloud Cover

Badge Challenge: Floating HIgh Jump I

KO Arena: Fluff-Puff Kerfuff

Up ‘n’ Down with Puffy Lifts

Jump! Jump! Jump!

Badge Challenge: Spring Feet I

Fluff-Puff Peaks Flying Battleship

Countdown to Drop Down

Cruising with Linking Lifts

Break Time!: uZip-Go-Round

Fluff-Puff Peaks Palace

Shining Falls levels

The Hoppycat Trial: Hop, Hop, and Awaaay

Badge Challenge: Crouching High Jump I

The Midway Trial: Hop to It

The Superstar Trial: Across the Night Sky

The Final Trial: Zip Track Dash

Break Time!: Unreachable Treasure

Search Party: An Empty Park?

The Sharp Trial: Launch to Victory

Break Time!: Timer-Switch Climb

Break Time!: Timer-Switch Dash

Break Time!: Watery Wonder Tokens

Royal Seed Mansion

The Anglefish Trial: Ready, Aim, Fly!

Sunbaked Desert levels

Armads on the Roll

Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap II

Rolling Ball Hall

Bloomps of the Desert Skies

Valley Fulla Snootles

Badge Challenge: Couching High Jump II

Color Switch Dungeon

Secrets of Shova Mansion

Flight of the Bloomps

Badge Challenge: Invisibility I

Sunbaked Desert Palace

Ninji Jump Party

The Desert Mystery

Break Time!: Treasure Vault

Break Time!: Revver Run

Break Time!: Raise the Stage

Break Time!: Floating Wonder Tokens

Break Time!: Bouncy Tunes

Break Time!: Lights Out

Sunbaked Skirmish

Search Party: Pipe Park

Fungi Mines levels

Upshroom Downshroom

Taily’s Toxic Pond

Light-Switch Mansion

Beware of the Rifts

An Uncharted Area: Wubba Ruins

Another Uncharted Area: Swaying Ruins

A Final Uncharted Area: Poison Ruins

Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine I

Operation Poplin Rescue

Loyal Poplin’s House

Break Time!: Trottin’ Piranha Plants

Break Time!: Tumble House

Fungi Funk

Deep Magma Bog levels

Deep Magma Bog Observatory I

Where the Rrrumbas Rule

Deep Magma Bog Observatory II

Badge Challenge: Floating High Jump II

Search Party: Item Park

Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump II

Raarghs in the Ruins

Deep Magma Bog Flying Battleship

Hot-Hot-Hot!

Deep Magma Bog Observatory III

Break Time!: Hot-Hot Rocks

Wavy Ride Through the Magma Tube

Pull, Turn, Burn

Deep Magma Bog Observatory IV

Deep Magma Bog Palace

Magma Flare-Up

Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine II

Dragon Boneyard

Badge Challenge: Jet Run II

Badge Challenge: Invisibility II

Badge Challenge: Spring Feet II

About the author