How many levels are in Super Mario Wonder? Full level and world count

If you want to get 100 percent on Mario Wonder, you need to uncover all of its secrets. Mysteries await inside each level and world that you traverse through. But how many worlds are there and how many levels do you need to complete to earn the Sound Off? Badge?
If you ever need a break from your Mario adventure, don’t bother coming off the game—the Break Time! Courses are available for bonus coins, lives, Wonder Seeds, and Purple ’10’ Flower Coins. Let’s dive into how many levels you need to get through to defeat Bowser and go for 100 percent completion across the board in Mario Wonder.
How many worlds are in Mario Wonder?
There are a total of seven worlds in Mario Wonder. Six of these are in the base game, while the seventh world hub is locked behind secret Courses dedicated to each world. Use the Petal Isles to travel to-and-from worlds. The Petal Isles houses its own unique levels; including main, side, and final levels centered around defeating Bowser. The Isles that surround Bowser at the dead center of the Kingdom Map branch off to the Mario Wonder worlds.
You need to progress through the Petal Isles to unlock each world as it branches directly out from the Isles itself. The seventh world called Special World offers 10 challenging Courses to complete.
Special world levels list and requirements
- Pipe-Rock Plateau Special Bounce, Bounce, Bounce (World One secret exit)
- Fluff-Puff Peaks Special Climb to the Beat (World Two secret exit)
- Shining Falls Special Triple Threat Deluge (World Three secret exit)
- Sunbaked Desert Special Pole Block Allure (World Four secret exit)
- Fungi Mines Special Dangerous Donut Ride (World Five secret exit)
- Deep Magma Bog Special Solar Roller (World Six secret exit)
- Petal Isles Special Way of the Goomba (Petal Isles secret exit)
- The Semifinal Test: Piranha Plant Reprise (Requires 14 Wonder Seeds to unlock)
- The Final Test: Wonder Gauntlet (Complete every Special World Course)
- The Final-Final Test Badge Marathon (You must 100 percent complete the game to access the final Course)
How many levels are in Mario Wonder?
Each world in Mario Wonder has a unique number of levels. These consist of main Courses and side levels centered around Badge collection, mini-games to boost your Wonder Seed, Purple Coin total, and races. Mario Wonder has a total of 131 levels for you to complete.
Each level has its own level requirements for 100 percent completion. Your progress can be tracked via ‘Courses’ on the Main Menu (press ‘+‘). Any fully completed levels will show a green checkmark.
These are the worlds in Mario Wonder and the corresponding number of levels available on each (in order of unlock):
- Pipe-Rock Plateau (World One) – 20 levels (12 main and eight side)
- Petal Isles (Central World) – 20 levels (11 main, six side, and five final levels)
- Fluff-Puff Peaks (World Two) – 18 levels (10 main and six side)
- Shining Falls (World Three) – 13 levels (seven main and six side)
- Sunbaked Desert (World Four) – 21 levels (10 main and 11 side)
- Fungi Mines (World Five) – 13 levels (eight main and five side)
- Deep Magma Bog (World Six) – 16 levels (seven main and nine side)
- Special World (World Seven) – 10 Special Courses (listed above)
Below is the full Course list for Mario Wonder. This list excludes Special World Courses as these are listed above.
Pipe-Rock Plateau levels
- Welcome to the Flower Kingdom
- Piranha Plants on Parade
- Scram, Skedaddlers!
- Bulrush Coming Through!
- Here Come the Hoppos
- Bulrush Express
- Cosmic Hoppos
- Sproings in the Twilight Forest
- Angry Spikes and Sinkin’ Pipes
- Wiggler Race – Mountaineering!
- Rolla Koopa Derby
- Swamp Pipe Crawl
- Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap I
- Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump I
- Badge Challenge: Jet Run I
- Pipe-Rock Plateau Palace
- Pipe-Rock Rumble
- Break Time!: Hurry, Hurry
- Break Time!: Wonder Token Tunes
- Break Time!: Pop Up, Hoppo
Petal Isles levels
- Leaping Smackeral
- Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick I
- Robbird Cover
- Blewbird Roost
- Badge Challenge: Dolphin Kick II
- Swimming!
- Downpour Uproar
- Jewel-Block Cave
- Petal Isles Flying Battleship
- Gnawsher Lair
- Maw-Maw Mouoghful
- Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump I
- Muncher Fields
- Spelunking!
- Petal Meddle
- Missle Meg Mayhem
- High-Voltage Gauntlet
- Evade the Seeker Bullet Bills!
- KnuckleFest Bowser’s Blzing Beats
- The Final Battle! Bowser’s Rage Stage
Fluff-Puff Peaks levels
- Outmaway Valley
- Break Time!: Kick It, Outmaway
- Search Party: Puzzling Park
- Condarts Away!
- Badge Challenge: Wall-Climb Jump II
- Pokipede Pass
- Pole Block Passage
- Break Time!: Cloud Cover
- Badge Challenge: Floating HIgh Jump I
- KO Arena: Fluff-Puff Kerfuff
- Up ‘n’ Down with Puffy Lifts
- Jump! Jump! Jump!
- Badge Challenge: Spring Feet I
- Fluff-Puff Peaks Flying Battleship
- Countdown to Drop Down
- Cruising with Linking Lifts
- Break Time!: uZip-Go-Round
- Fluff-Puff Peaks Palace
Shining Falls levels
- The Hoppycat Trial: Hop, Hop, and Awaaay
- Badge Challenge: Crouching High Jump I
- The Midway Trial: Hop to It
- The Superstar Trial: Across the Night Sky
- The Final Trial: Zip Track Dash
- Break Time!: Unreachable Treasure
- Search Party: An Empty Park?
- The Sharp Trial: Launch to Victory
- Break Time!: Timer-Switch Climb
- Break Time!: Timer-Switch Dash
- Break Time!: Watery Wonder Tokens
- Royal Seed Mansion
- The Anglefish Trial: Ready, Aim, Fly!
Sunbaked Desert levels
- Armads on the Roll
- Badge Challenge: Parachute Cap II
- Rolling Ball Hall
- Bloomps of the Desert Skies
- Valley Fulla Snootles
- Badge Challenge: Couching High Jump II
- Color Switch Dungeon
- Secrets of Shova Mansion
- Flight of the Bloomps
- Badge Challenge: Invisibility I
- Sunbaked Desert Palace
- Ninji Jump Party
- The Desert Mystery
- Break Time!: Treasure Vault
- Break Time!: Revver Run
- Break Time!: Raise the Stage
- Break Time!: Floating Wonder Tokens
- Break Time!: Bouncy Tunes
- Break Time!: Lights Out
- Sunbaked Skirmish
- Search Party: Pipe Park
Fungi Mines levels
- Upshroom Downshroom
- Taily’s Toxic Pond
- Light-Switch Mansion
- Beware of the Rifts
- An Uncharted Area: Wubba Ruins
- Another Uncharted Area: Swaying Ruins
- A Final Uncharted Area: Poison Ruins
- Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine I
- Operation Poplin Rescue
- Loyal Poplin’s House
- Break Time!: Trottin’ Piranha Plants
- Break Time!: Tumble House
- Fungi Funk
Deep Magma Bog levels
- Deep Magma Bog Observatory I
- Where the Rrrumbas Rule
- Deep Magma Bog Observatory II
- Badge Challenge: Floating High Jump II
- Search Party: Item Park
- Badge Challenge: Boosting Spin Jump II
- Raarghs in the Ruins
- Deep Magma Bog Flying Battleship
- Hot-Hot-Hot!
- Deep Magma Bog Observatory III
- Break Time!: Hot-Hot Rocks
- Wavy Ride Through the Magma Tube
- Pull, Turn, Burn
- Deep Magma Bog Observatory IV
- Deep Magma Bog Palace
- Magma Flare-Up
- Badge Challenge: Grappling Vine II
- Dragon Boneyard
- Badge Challenge: Jet Run II
- Badge Challenge: Invisibility II
- Badge Challenge: Spring Feet II