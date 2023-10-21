Swamp Pipe Crawl: All Wonder Seeds and Purple Coins locations in Mario Wonder

Inside the poisonous depths of Swamp Pipe Crawl in Mario Wonder, the hunt for Wonder Seeds and Purple Coins continues. Taking a leaf out of Crash Bandicoot 2’s Sewer or Later level, the Swamp Pipe Crawl is filled with a whole lot of mystery and many more pipes.

The pipework in this place is truly ridiculous and there’s little time to check each pipe as the snail army slowly encroaches upon your position. The Purple Coins and Wonder Seed are tricky to find as they remain tucked away in the corners of Swamp Pipe Crawl.

Even the talking flowers subtly hint at the missing Purple Coins and Wonder Seeds as you progress through the level, completely oblivious to their locations.

So where are the Coins and Seeds hidden away?

How to 100 percent complete the Swamp Pipe Crawl in Mario Wonder

100% completion of Swamp Pipe Crawl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of three Purple Coins and two Wonder Seeds in Mario Wonder’s Swamp Pipe Crawl. A simple search across this 2D platformer results in a small singular reward of a Wonder Seed. But where are the other items on Swamp Pipe Crawl?

The pipes coming out of the ceiling offer no entry points or secret areas and every level can transform into a time-warp by the Wonder Effect, where things aren’t quite normal. A first run-through of this level shows no access to the Wonder Effect. But if you focus on the small half-pipes around the map you will find that these are not like the others.

Wonder Seed locations

Just a casual day moving pipes in Mario. Screenshot by Dot Esports Slot the top pipe past the first pipe you moved. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Wonder Seed is inside the Wonder Effect. To initiate this, head towards the level completion flagpole until you find two half pipes. Move the first half pipe to the far right, then move the pipe on top of the small platform past the pipe you first moved. When the top pipe slots into its correct place (over the far right pipe and not the one you can move), the Wonder Effect will start.

The first Wonder Seed is unlocked by completing the Wonder Effect. Picking this up will reverse the Wonder Effect, sending you back to normalcy. Make sure you pay close attention inside the Wonder Effect as falling into the poisonous rivers below will result in a game over and you’ll be sent back to the last checkpoint with a life lost.

A special reward for surviving the Wonder Effect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second and final Wonder Seed is obtained by completing the level. You just need to hit the tall flagpole at the end of Swamp Pipe Crawl to claim your prize.

Purple Coin locations

An intense 1v1. Screenshot by Dot Esports Easy pipework. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fading into the background. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Purple Coin is accessible via the small pipe being moved to the side by the yellow enemy. Push the pipe against this Sledge Bro-looking character until it slots into its correct place. From here, enter the pipe and you’ll emerge in the background to pick up coins and the first Purple Coin.

Sliding into Peach’s…stop. Screenshot by Dot Esports When the level title is in the gameplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports Another secret? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next secret area in Swamp Pipe Crawl is close to the first Purple Coin location. Here, you will see a pipe lying flat on the surface with a red corner. Its entrance is blocked so you need to move the half pipe, this time from right to left. After successfully moving it out of the way, enter into the laid-down pipe. You will emerge in a secret area filled with snail enemies and the second Purple Coin.

The final Purple Coin is obtained inside the Wonder Effect. Use the steps above for the first Wonder Seed to activate the time-warp. Roughly halfway into the Effect, a pipe on the ceiling offers access to the background area where the Purple Coin waits for you. Be sure to ride atop the moving centipede-like pipes and have the Parachute Cap equipped just in case you run into any problems.

We outta here. Screenshot by Dot Esports A satisfying “Excellent”. Screenshot by Dot Esports

About the author