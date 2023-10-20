All badges and locations in Mario Wonder

Badges are a unique mechanic in Super Mario Wonder that give your character a special ability depending on which you equip—but you’ll need to find them first.

There are a total of 24 badges scattered across the world and while some are in plain sight, others can be a little more tricky to come across. Finding them all was quite a chore, especially some of the latter badges which require you to beat the game to even unlock them.

But we’re here to show you where to go to locate all badges in Super Mario Wonder.

Every Badge Location in Super Mario Wonder

Action Badge Locations

Boosting Spin Jump

Boosting Spin Jump Badge | Screenshot by Dot Esports Main Hub is Scary | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located near the end of Petal Isles just after the entrance to World Five and before the entrance to World Six. It’s just outside the entrance to the finale of the game.

Crouching High Jump

Crouching High Jump Badge | Screenshot by Dot Esports World 3 Start! | Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the very beginning of World 3, you will come across the level Crouching High Jump I, which is a requirement to progress. Complete it to get the badge.

Dolphin Kick

Dolphin Kick Badge | Screenshot by Dot Esports On our way to World 2 | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This badge is on the Petal Isles hub map on the way to World 2.

Fast Dash

Fast Dash Badge | Screenshot by Dot Esports

A secret path? | Screenshot by Dot Esports A secret shop!? | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In World 4, there is a secret shop located in a path behind the Bouncy Tunes level just west of the main castle where the final boss resides. The Dash Badge can be bought with purple coins here.

Floating High Jump

Floating High Jump Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports On top of the clouds | Screengrab by Dot Esports

Found in World 2, you can get this badge by completing the Floating High Jump I level as you climb up the peak of the mountain. It’s just before you go up to the final boss path.

Grappling Vine

Grappling Vine Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports Tucked away in World 5 | Screengrab by Dot Esports

As you make your way through World 5, you will come down some steps before entering the areas underground. There is a path you can take to the right that will lead you to the level Grappling Line I which will house this badge.

Parachute Cap

Parachute Cap Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports Humble beginnings in World 1 | Screengrab by Dot Esports

Arguably the best badge in the entire game, this can be found in World 1 North in the level Parachute Cap I.

Timed High Jump

Timed High Jump Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports Shopping by an Oasis | Screengrab by Dot Esports

This badge is sold for purple coins in World 4’s main shop, which is located in the center next to the oasis and sand waterfall.

Wall-Climb Jump

Wall-Climb Jump Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports Before the final battle in World 1 | Screengrab by Dot Esports

Just before the World 1 final castle, you can see the level to get the Wall-Climb Jump badge beneath it.

Boost Badge Locations

All Bubble Power, All Drill Power, All Elephant Power, All Fire Power

All Elephant Power Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports All Fire Power Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports All Bubble Power Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports All Drill Power Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports

All four of these badges can be bought from the store after beating Bowser in the main story for 100 coins each.

Add! Blocks

Add! Blocks Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports Hub Shop | Screengrab by Dot Esports

This one is located in the store in the Petal Isles shop and can be bought with Purple Coins.

Auto Super Mushroom

Auto Super Mushroom Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports The race is on! | Screengrab by Dot Esports

This one is given as a reward for beating the World 1 level Wiggler Race Mountaineering.

Coin Magnet

Coin Magnet Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports Deep Underground Shop | Screengrab by Dot Esports

This badge can be located in World 6’s Shop and is sold for 300 Purple Coins. Best get saving!

Coin Reward

Coin Reward Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports The starter shop | Screengrab by Dot Esports

This badge can be located in World 1’s shop and can be bought with Purple Coins.

Rhythm Jump

Rhythm Jump Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports

What is behind the sandfall? | Screengrab by Dot Esports Hidden Ninjis | Screengrab by Dot Esports

This badge is found by completing the secret level Ninji Jump Party, which is located in World 4. It can be found behind the sand waterfall in the center of the level.

Safety Bounce

Safety Bounce Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports Shop in the clouds | Screengrab by Dot Esports

Located at the very peak of World 2, there will be a shop that will sell this badge for Purple Coins. You can only get this badge there.

Sensor

Sensor Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports Bridge to our dreams | Screengrab by Dot Esports

As soon as you enter World 5, you will need to repair the bridge to even access it with 50 Purple Coins. The moment you repair the bridge, you will be given the Sensor Badge.

Expert Badge Locations

Jet Run

Jet Run Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports Climb to the top of the mountain | Screengrab by Dot Esports

The first of four Expert Badges can be found in the North of World 1. These levels can only be found by completing the Secret Exit on the level Bulrush Express. It is the last level in these special levels.

Invisibility

Invisibility Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports Invisible Powers | Screengrab by Dot Esports

Just like before, this badge is located behind a world’s secret exit, this time being Secrets of Shova Mansion in World 4 in the top right of the map. Go through a few levels and it will unlock itself.

Spring Feet

Spring Feet Badge | Screengrab by Dot Esports

Divert from the normal path | Screengrab by Dot Esports Springing above the clouds | Screengrab by Dot Esports

The Spring Feet Badge is located through a secret path that opens up on the central tower in the post-game. You’ll need to beat the level Jump! Jump! Jump! to reach it.

Sound Off?

You get the final badge after you clear all Special Worlds in the post-game.

