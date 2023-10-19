How to complete Puzzling Park in Mario Wonder

Trust us, you'll want help for this one.

Puzzling Park is a late level in Super Mario Wonder that will have you perplexed, concerned, and running back and forth for several minutes screaming “Where on Earth are these dark Wonder Tokens!?”

That’s because the level is quite unfair and doesn’t tell you where any of the five tokens are, leaving you to scratch your head as you try to think of any conceivable way to find these blasted things. I spent over 20 minutes until I gave up and started to follow and copy online players to see what they were doing and where they were going to find a few of them.

So to save you time, brain cells, and to not risk losing your patience, here is where you can find all five to get out of this blasted level as quickly as possible.

All 5 Wonder Token Locations in Puzzling Park

Wonder Token One

Wonder Token One. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right out of the gates, the first token can be found by hitting a bunch of hidden blocks that will spawn the Token above your head.

Wonder Token 2

Getting to Token two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second is a nice easy one. Go into the pipe in the top center and you’ll enter the background where the second token hides away.

Wonder Token 3

Climb the vine for Token three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third token can be found in the far right. There is a hidden block that will make vines sprout into the air to where the third token is hidden away.

Wonder Token 4

Don’t be afraid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fourth one requires you to take a leap of faith. Jumping into the pit in the bottom right will take you underground to where the fourth token is hiding away.

Wonder Token 5

Move that pipe for the last Token. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final token requires you to push a Pipe in the bottom left all the way to a hidden block. Seriously, this one annoyed me. How on Earth are you meant to find this one? There are no visual cues or nothing, and most people forgot you could move Pipes five levels ago.

About the author