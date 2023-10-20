How to find the Piranha Plants on Parade Secret Exit in Mario Wonder

Super Mario Wonder has a few small levels that have Secret Exits. These exits provide an alternative way to beat the level and in turn, unlock new pathways to reach more levels and more areas you might not have known existed.

One of the earliest levels with these secret exits is World One’s Piranha Plants on Parade. This level’s Secret Exit is located near the end, but by reaching it you will unlock a pipe that will take you to Captain Toad, who will give you 50 Purple Coins. A nice reward early on in your quest.

Secret Exit Location in Piranha Plants on Parade Street

Piranhas get a move on | Screengrab by Dot Esports

The secret exit for the level is located right near the end. After taking the Wonder Flower and going on a musical trip halfway into the level, you’ll eventually come across the level’s first Wonder Seed.

Jump in this direction to reach the exit | Screengrab by Dot Esports

When you collect the seed, you will notice a slanted pipe to the top left of the screen. Using the musical notes on the right, take a run and use them to springboard you up to the pipe. Above it is a secret area and a pipe that will take you towards the Secret Exit of the level.

Running past the original flag pole | Screengrab by Dot Esports

Enter the Red Pipe and it’ll bring you to the front of the level. Run all the way to the right until you come across a Green Pipe that, when entering it, will take you to a second Flap Pole where you can beat the Secret Exit and get the third Wonder Seed.

