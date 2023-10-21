How to get the level checkmark in Mario Wonder

How do you show off your platforming skills in Mario Wonder? Through the level checkmark, of course. If you want bragging rights with glistening badges and everything filled out when your friends come over to play for the first time, the level checkmark is an absolute necessity.

But how do you get the level checkmark in Mario Wonder? The answer lies in just how far you’ll go to complete the level.

What is the level checkmark in Mario Wonder?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The level checkmark is an in-game indicator of a level’s completion. When choosing a level to backtrack to or progress the narrative, the level checkmark is visible to those who have 100% completed the level in question. The checkmark appears behind the level title and difficulty setting when you have completed the level in its entirety.

Level checkmark requirements in Mario Wonder

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the green level checkmark in Mario Wonder, there are three things to keep in mind while you’re playing through through a level: The gold flag, Purple “10” Coins, and Wonder Seeds. Each level has a set amount of Purple “10” Coins and Wonder Seeds that you need to find, and you can see your progress toward collecting all of them by looking at their badge outlines.

Focus on getting the Purple Coins and Wonder Seeds first so when you approach the level end, you can leap onto the Bowser flagpole and transform it to complete the level. You must jump to the very tip of the flagpole to receive a “Wonderful!” rating that ticks off the gold flag requirement for the checkmark.

When each badge outline has been successfully filled with its corresponding icon (flag, seed, and coin), a green level checkmark will appear. This signifies that you no longer need to return to this level as you have found everything needed to complete it.

