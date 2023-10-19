Wonder Seeds are a form of mandatory collectibles in Super Mario Wonder which can be a pain to find in some levels due to Nintendo hiding them so well—like in Angry Spikes and Sinkin’ Pipes.

The first struggle I had finding a Wonder Seed myself was in this level. I was running across the stage for several minutes and stayed on this level for far too long until, by chance, I finally came across where it was hidden due to dumb luck.

Honestly, I rarely scream foul at Nintendo. Usually these collectibles aren’t just out of plain sight and are a case of keeping your eyes on all parts of a level and individual player skill. This one, however, is just purely frustrating, so don’t feel bad if you can’t find it.

Let my struggle be your boon, and show you exactly where you need to go and what to do to save some much-needed time.

How to find the Wonder Seed Location in Angry Spikes and Sinkin’ Pipes in Mario Wonder

Watch your step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Midway through the level, you will come across a series of blocks with a POW-Block underneath them. There will be a floating blue flower in the sky that you will be able to jump and hit. It will dive into the tallest pipe beside it with the plant and disappear into the void, never to be seen again. It’s easy to miss as you run through the level.

Follow that flower… Screenshot by Dot Esports

…and get a Wonder Seed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So long as you have hit that flower, it’s time to go on a trip. Ride the pipe down into the darkness, and instead of dying, you will fall into a small Wonder Seed mini area which will finally give you that pesky Wonder Seed that has been frustrating you the past few minutes.

Don’t worry if, like me, you took far too long trying to find this. I ended up being lucky and being online and seeing a player go down the pipe and not die myself to find it so hopefully this guide saves you a lot of time.

