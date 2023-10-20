Bulrush Coming Through: All Wonder Seed and Purple Coin locations in Mario Wonder

One of the first levels you encounter in Super Mario Wonder is Bulrush Coming Through, a simple level that introduces you to the game, its art style, and its confusing collectible locations for Wonder Seeds and Purple Coins.

The main reason this one can feel so tricky to others is you can’t get all the Wonder Seeds and Purple Coins in the first playthrough. In fact, you need to complete the level two times differently to get everything, making replayability essential to 100 percent everything.

This is because there are two separate Flag Poles in this Mario Wonder mission: One which can be found via a normal playthrough, and another using a Wonder Flower to find the second and third Wonder Seeds. With that in mind, here is where to find all the Coins and Flowers to make your playthrough that much easier.

Mario Wonder: All Purple Coin locations in Bulrush Coming Through

First Purple Coin

Off to a running start | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trees can fall | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first of the Purple Coins will be locked behind some bricks that can’t be destroyed using the usual method at the beginning of the level. For this, you need to ground pound the tree next to them to lower it down and use one of the two bulls to the right to charge and break the bricks for you.

2nd Purple Coin

Rise above the clouds | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Purple Coins drifting away | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shortly after the first Purple Coin, you’ll find a lone tree over a gap that has a flower on it. Ground pound it to send you up to the skies where the Purple Coin will be at the end of a course.

3rd Purple Coin

The third is in plain sight | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last of the three Purple Coins can be found right near the end of the level after the Wonder Flower. You can use one of the bulls on top of the trees to break it open.

Mario Wonder: All Wonder Seed locations in Bulrush Coming Through

First Wonder Seed

Break apart the Wonder Flower | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trippy Cloud Fruit | Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this one, you will come across a series of four blocks that a Wonder Flower is locked behind mid-way through the level. You will be able to use one of the bulls nearby to run at you and break the blocks, gaining access to the seed.

From here, jump on top of the wave of Bulls that spawn until you come across some clouds in the sky. The first Wonder Seed is there.

2nd Wonder Seed

Break apart the Wonder Flower | Screenshot by Dot Esports

It all ends with a Flagpole | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finish the level after getting the Wonder Flower and continue on the clouds after the first Wonder Seed to get your second one at the top of the tallest flagpole in history.

3rd Wonder Seed

The Secret Exit | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t get the Wonder Flower and complete the level like normal to get the final Wonder Seed.

About the author