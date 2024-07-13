Rogue reportedly set on selling LEC franchise spot after disastrous 2024 LoL season

Inside a year since Rogue’s “return” to the European League of Legends in the LEC, the org is reportedly on its way out following a brutal 2024 year where the team never made it to a single split playoffs.

The rumor of Rogue’s departure from the LEC comes after the team finished last in the LEC Summer Split according to a July 12 report from Sheep Esports. Sources close to Sheep Esports indicated Rogue parent company Infinite Reality was considering selling the LEC spot and that, while their exit is yet to be confirmed, it is understood “multiple parties” have entered discussions as league replacements.

Could this be the last we see of Rogue? Photo by Kirill Bashkirov via Riot Games

Rogue made a storied return to League after a hiatus through 2023, where the team was rebranded as KOI following the partnership announcement between Infinite Reality and the Spanish organization. After the pair split at the end of 2023, Infinite Reality brought back the Rogue brand but failed to recapture its League success of old.

It’s hard to imagine we’re just two years on since Rogue stormed home to claim a historic win over G2 in the LEC 2022 Summer Championship, as well as a quarterfinal finish at Worlds that year. Rogue has managed three top LEC regular season finishes throughout its history.

Under KOI, the squad struggled, managing just one LEC playoff appearance with back-to-back eighth-placed finishes to close out the 2023 season before the demerger. It didn’t get any better for Rogue in 2024, finishing ninth in Winter and Spring before their 2-7 record this split saw them finish 10th.

It’s not clear who would get the LEC slot just yet, although Saudi-backed org Team Falcons has shown interest in entering the LEC over the past two years. Falcons was lining up a 2022 entry, replacing Astralis, before Riot blocked the move. Falcons then entered discussions with Rogue after KOI’s separation.

Falcons have made mass expansions into a multitude of esports over the past year or so, including a successful Dota 2 team and an entry into Counter-Strike 2—although their plans to acquire several big names has backfired.

