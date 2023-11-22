Rogue resurgence: One of LEC’s most iconic team brands is returning for 2024

After shedding its hoodie for more aquatic endeavors in 2023, one of the LEC’s most memorable team brands is returning for the new year.

ReKT Global announced today it will be rebranding its League of Legends team back to Rogue for the 2024 LEC season, following the partnership dissolution between parent company Infinite Reality and KOI. The team was left temporarily brandless after KOI founder Ibai Llanos mutually parted ways with Infinite Reality earlier this month while keeping the KOI brand and its rosters in FIFAe, the LVP, and VCT EMEA.

Infinite Reality, on the other hand, retained its teams in Call of Duty, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, and the LEC roster, but a decision had to be made in terms of their name. It was, however, a no-brainer for Rogue to return seeing as the org had built such an iconic reputation in the European League scene since its debut back in 2019.

The Rogue brand was last seen at the 2022 World Championship in North America, where they became the only Western team to reach the knockout stage of the tournament. The roster was coming off its best LEC result yet, having won the LEC championship for the first time in the organization’s history.

They did, however, suffer one of the most sudden downturns at Worlds after starting off with four straight wins through the group stage, only to lose six games in a row afterward—including a lopsided series sweep against JD Gaming.

Even still, Rogue has previously been one of the top teams in the league, especially after developing some of the best European players in the LEC today, such as superstar mid laner Larssen, recent NA resident jungler Inspired, and former Fnatic support Trymbi. They have helped start legacies within the European League scene and will strive to break barriers with a new beginning in 2024.