Report: LA Gladiators owner to buy Echo Fox’s LCS slot for $30.25 million

Los Angeles Gladiators owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment have agreed to purchase Echo Fox’s slot in the LCS, according to an ESPN report. Riot Games announced earlier today that Echo Fox had submitted a proposal to sell the slot to a new ownership group.

The spot will be sold for $30.25 million, according to ESPN. Of course, the deal still awaits approval from Riot Games, who gave Echo Fox more than 60 days to oust minority owner Amit Raizada, who used racist language toward fellow Echo Fox owners.

In addition to owning the Los Angeles Gladiators, an Overwatch League franchise, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment owns Premier League club Arsenal, the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL, and the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, among other sports teams.

For the last two years, Sentinels, formerly known as Phoenix1 Esports, have been operating the LA Gladiators. Phoenix1 competed in the LCS before franchising in late 2016.