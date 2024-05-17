We’re officially past the halfway point of the 2024 League of Legends season.

With Patch 14.10, the midseason update, being firmly established on the live servers, and the second ranked split of the year officially underway, we can start to take a look at what’s to come in the second half of the year, beginning with the game’s next patch, Patch 14.11.

The last patch made serious changes to AD carry items, as well as dozens of champions across the roster (both indirectly and directly). We suspect that Riot will likely take its foot off the gas in terms of super impactful changes in Patch 14.11 as the devs traditionally like to play a bit of a wait-and-see type of game after deploying large patches like the last one. But that’s not to say that problem champions won’t get nerfed and overall balance updates won’t be applied to those that need them.

Here are the early League of Legends Patch 14.11 notes, including the patch’s release date, all champion balance updates, bug fixes, and upcoming skins hitting the live game when the patch launches.

When will LoL Patch 14.11 hit the live servers?

League Patch 14.11 will go live on Thursday, May 30, according to the game’s official patch schedule.

Everything that’s new in League Patch 14.11

Ornn is getting a change to the way his Masterwork items operate in Patch 14.11. Image via Riot Games

What to expect in Patch 14.11 (early edition)

We’re still a few days out from the official patch preview being dropped by the League dev team, and even then, it’s not a given that all of the details and expected changes will be put forth by the designers. During the last patch cycle, the official preview was delayed, and it’s possible that could happen again.

But there are a few changes that have already made their way onto the League PBE and have been the centerpoints of discussion among players, including massive changes to Ornn’s Masterwork items, as well as updates to early-game ARAM balance.

Ornn items the focus of huge changes

The biggest change that’s risen to the surface ahead of the official patch preview is a massive overhaul to Ornn, specifically, to his Masterwork items that he’s so prominently picked for. Ornn’s late-game item upgrades are receiving serious across-the-board tweaks in Patch 14.11. The change will make it so that every completed item in the game will become upgradable by Ornn, and the statistical value of each item will increase by roughly 1,000 gold’s worth. But you’ll still only be able to upgrade just one item in your inventory—the one that’s in your first item slot. Additionally, Ornn items will lose their unique names.

Ornn passive rework:

– EVERY legendary item can now be upgraded

– Items no longer have a unique name, now have a (Masterwork) tag after them

– Still only upgrades 1 item per champ, the item chosen is the one in your first slot

– Upgrades are still roughly 1k worth of stats pic.twitter.com/WyF3zDQAdQ — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) May 14, 2024

These changes to Ornn items could make the champion less dominant in the later stages of each game as he’ll likely become less of a spiking force and more of a natural scaler.

ARAM changes make the Howling Abyss more fast-paced

Some tweaks are coming to the ARAM early game, with changes to the Homeguard system being implemented at the start of the game, as well as throughout its first five minutes. On the live servers, the Homeguard speed bonus that you get when leaving your base in an ARAM game lasts for 10 seconds. But in Patch 14.11, it’ll be upped to a duration of 20 seconds.

This should make it easier for players to get back to lane after dying in the early stages of ARAM. Additionally, it should incentivize players who haven’t died for the first few minutes of a game to catch an early death and trip back to the shop as the run back to the action won’t take as long.

The Infernal skin line returns in a blaze of glory

Three new skins are being added to a classic League skin line: the Infernal skin line. Infernal skins have been in the game for nearly a decade, and in Patch 14.11, three older champions—Ashe, Olaf, and Karma—are getting skins for the legacy line. These additions to the Infernal skin line are particularly peculiar as Riot has made a habit of adding at least one relatively new (last five years) champion to new skin releases. But this Infernal update features only three champs, with the most recent release among them coming over 13 years ago.

Embrace the heat of battle with new Infernal skins🔥 pic.twitter.com/uG0HoKH7JJ — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 15, 2024

All Infernal skins coming in League Patch 14.11

Infernal Ashe

Infernal Olaf

Infernal Karma

League Patch 14.11 notes: All LoL updates in Patch 14.11

Champions

This section will receive updates when Riot releases its official patch preview (Expected May 20).

Items

This section will receive updates when Riot releases its official patch preview (Expected May 20).

Skins

Infernal Ashe

Infernal Karma

Infernal Olaf

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

