Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik of G2 Esports is seen on stage during MSI 2024 Bracket Stage.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

‘Defeats the purpose of matchups’: G2 BrokenBlade is done with lane-swapping after MSI beatdown

Back to basics. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 18, 2024 08:45 am

After a devasting 3-0 loss to T1, G2’s top laner BrokenBlade is asking the League of Legends developers to shake up the lane-swapping meta that has taken over the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational.

Recommended Videos

“I do hope [lane-swapping] gets removed because I don’t think it’s very enjoyable or entertaining to watch as a viewer, probably. Because there’s not much happening, usually. It really defeats the purpose of matchups and how drafting champions works,” BrokenBlade said in an interview with esports.gg after their elimination match against T1 at the 2024 MSI.

G2 Esports react on stage after being defeated by T1 during MSI Bracket Stage.
G2 Esports had a disappointing end to their impressive MSI run. Image via Liu YiCun/Riot Games

“Obviously, lane swaps, they’re not supposed to be in the game. [Riot Games] specifically tried to remove this from the game a couple of years back,” he said while reflecting upon the current hit-or-miss strategy. 

G2 Esports were the pioneers of lane-swapping in Europe, a strategy that involves players on the sidelines switching their lanes to avoid the early-game vulnerabilities of certain champions. When done right, this can shift matchups in their favor later down the line.

In a post-match interview with Laure Valée, BrokenBlade also focused on how T1’s adaptability played a key factor in their win and said, “Today was definitely disappointing. We didn’t come here thinking we’d get 3-0’d. They also did something new with the lane swaps, and that’s a version I didn’t see before. So, I have to give props to them.”

Seeing how Riot previously got rid of lane swap strategies in League, any potential adjustments they may make after MSI will likely involve this part of the metagame.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Faker pulls out his first-ever Zac pick at MSI—and it backfires horribly
Zac launching himself in air in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Faker pulls out his first-ever Zac pick at MSI—and it backfires horribly
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 18, 2024
Read Article MSI 2024: Scores, standings, and results
MSI 2024 logo on a red and black background.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MSI 2024: Scores, standings, and results
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 18, 2024
Read Article MSI 2024: Full schedule and matchups
MSI 2023 stage with Cloud9 and Gen.G players taking their places.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MSI 2024: Full schedule and matchups
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Faker pulls out his first-ever Zac pick at MSI—and it backfires horribly
Zac launching himself in air in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Faker pulls out his first-ever Zac pick at MSI—and it backfires horribly
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 18, 2024
Read Article MSI 2024: Scores, standings, and results
MSI 2024 logo on a red and black background.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MSI 2024: Scores, standings, and results
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 18, 2024
Read Article MSI 2024: Full schedule and matchups
MSI 2023 stage with Cloud9 and Gen.G players taking their places.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
MSI 2024: Full schedule and matchups
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 18, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com