Lane swaps, backdoor, and pentakills galore as G2 clutch fourth LEC title in a row

League of Legends EMEA fans were given an unforgettable 2024 Spring Split grand final as G2 Esports defeated Fnatic by means of pentakills and a backdoor. G2 clutched their fourth domestic title in a row, but not without a fight, and will now head to the Mid Seasonal Invitational as EMEA’s first seed.

Recommended Videos

For G2 Esports, this victory marks their 14th overall title in the league, a testament to their dominance in the EMEA scene. Adding another layer to their victory, their mid laner Caps celebrated his 12th title and clinched the MVP award for his performance in the finals.

Caps during the post-match interview at the LEC Spring Split Finals. Photo by Michal Konkol/Riot Games

The stage was set for an epic showdown as G2 Esports, perennial titans of the LEC, clashed with their long-lost historical rivals Fnatic. And despite the latter entering the finals as underdogs, having clawed their way through the lower bracket of the Spring Playoffs, they showed off their strategic prowess. In the first game of the series, Fnatic’s aggressive playstyle to counter G2’s lane swap strategy secured them an early advantage in the match.

Post Game Breakdown as @FNATIC start the Spring Finals with a win in Game 1 against @G2League #LEC pic.twitter.com/YehUONC9RZ — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) April 14, 2024

However, G2 swiftly responded, showcasing their adaptability and tenacity. In a nail-biting second game, a daring Baron steal by Yike and a pentakill from Caps sealed the victory, setting the stage for an entertaining series.

Fnatic demonstrated remarkable mental fortitude in the third game, displaying their early-game prowess and keeping the pressure on G2 through skirmishes across the map. Yet, Caps’ cunning backdoor shattered Fnatic’s defenses, leading G2 to match point.

And while the final game was a testament to both teams’ skill and determination, G2 unleashed all their firepower and excitement through Hans Sama’s Jinx securing a pentakill of her own. G2’s impeccable teamfighting and strategic acumen proved insurmountable for Fnatic, who couldn’t take down the Loose Cannon as she first took down their inner turrets and then the nexus.

While G2 emerged triumphant domestically, both teams now turn their sights to the international stage, where the real challenge lies. In the post-match interview, Caps admitted that a long time had passed since G2 did “remotely good internationally,” saying how both he and his team want to prove themselves at this MSI.

G2 Esports players and staff pose in front of the LEC Shield after winning Spring Split. Photo by Michal Konkol/Riot Games

With the Mid Season Invitational looming on the horizon, G2 and Fnatic will represent the EMEA region against the best teams from around the world, both eager to see if they can replicate their domestic success on the global stage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more