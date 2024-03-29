MSI 2024: Venue locations, dates, and format

After three months of exciting League of Legends action, a dozen of the world’s best teams will be colliding at the first international tournament of the year, the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational. The tournament will take place in China and will last just over two weeks.

Whether you’re rooting for the LCK powerhouses, LPL juggernauts, or are hoping for greatness from the LCS or LEC, each region will be sending their top squad to this event in an attempt to etch their names in the annals of League history. The teams will need to lock in quickly and find momentum as they blast through some of the most exciting games of the year so far.

Here are the most important pieces of information you’ll need to know about MSI’s location, dates, and format.

MSI 2024: Location and venue

The excitement is palpable. Photo by David Lee via Riot Games

This year, MSI will be coming to Chengdu, China. The entire tournament will take place at the Chengdu Financial City Performing Arts Center, allowing fans to stay in one location and plan out one place to reside while they enjoy the festivities. This should also be good for players since they don’t have to worry about traveling to different locations while training.

MSI 2024: All tournament stage dates

The 2024 Mid-Season Invitational will be taking place from May 1 to 19, with only single-day breaks between the stages. This means the first half of May will be action-packed with multiple best-of-three series to enjoy as the battle rages on for the trophy.

The play-in stage will run from Wednesday, May 1 to Sunday, May 5.

will run from Wednesday, May 1 to Sunday, May 5. The first week of the bracket stage will run from Tuesday, May 7 to Sunday, May 12.

will run from Tuesday, May 7 to Sunday, May 12. The second week of the bracket stage will take place from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday, May 18.

will take place from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday, May 18. The finals will be on Sunday, May 19.

MSI 2024: Full format

The tournament format is relatively straightforward, with the play-in stage starting with the second seeds from the LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL taking on the top seeds from LLA, CBLOL, VCS, and PCS. These eight teams will be drawn into two double-elimination brackets made up of best-of-three matches.

The winners and runners-up of the play-in stage will move on to the bracket stage, where they’ll be drawn into four matches against the top seeds from the LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL. These four matches will start a double-elimination bracket of best-of-fives, leading to the finals on Sunday, May 19 for the throne.

