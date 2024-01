2024 LCK Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

The 2024 LCK Spring Split kicked off on Jan. 17. The Korean League of Legends competition will feature the same format as the previous few years, with the regular season taking place over nine weeks.

The top six will clinch their spots in the playoffs, which are set to take place directly after the regular season. T1, the 2023 World Champions, are naturally a big favorite to win the league, along with Gen.G and KT Rolster, who were top contenders in the previous season.

It’s tough to imagine another favorite than T1. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

With only six spots in the playoffs and nine weeks of the regular season, it will be important to keep track of everyone’s results. Historically, the fight for the last two spots in the LCK playoffs has always been tight, and we expect it to be no different this time around.

2024 LCK Spring Split regular season standings

Placement Team Record Game record 1) Nongshim RedForce 1-0 2-0 2) Dplus KIA 0-0 0-0 3) FearX 0-0 0-0 4) Gen.G 0-0 0-0 5) Hanwha Life 0-0 0-0 6) KT Rolster 0-0 0-0 7) Kwangdong Freecs 0-0 0-0 8) T1 0-0 0-0 9) OKSavingsBank BRION 0-0 0-0 10) DRX 0-1 0-2

2024 LCK Spring Split regular season schedule and results

Every team will play two series each week.

Week one

Wednesday, Jan. 17

2am: DRX 0- 2 NS RedForce

4:30am Gen.G vs. T1

Thursday, Jan. 18

2am: BRION vs. DK

4:30am KT vs. FearX

Friday, Jan. 19

2am: Hanwha Life vs. DRX

4:30am T1 vs. Kwangdong Freecs

Saturday, Jan. 20

12am: BRION vs. FearX

2:30am: NS RedForce vs. Gen.G

Sunday, Jan. 21

12am: Kwangdong Freecs vs. Hanwha Life

2:30am: DK vs. KT

Week two

Wednesday, Jan. 24

2am: FearX vs. Hanwha Life

4:30am Kwangdong Freecs vs. KT

Thursday, Jan. 25

2am: DK vs. NS RedForce

4:30am BRION vs. Gen.G

Friday, Jan. 26

2am: KT vs. T1

4:30am DRX vs. FearX

Saturday, Jan. 27

12am: Gen.G vs. DK

2:30am: NS RedForce vs. Kwangdong Freecs

Sunday, Jan. 28

12am: DRX vs. BRION

2:30am: Hanwha Life vs. T1

Week three

Wednesday, Jan. 31

2am: Kwangdong Freecs vs. DK

4:30am KT vs. BRION

Thursday, Feb. 1

2am: T1 vs. DRX

4:30am FearX vs. NS RedForce

Friday, Feb. 2

2am: Gen.G vs. Kwangdong Freecs

4:30am DK vs. Hanwha Life

Saturday, Feb. 3

12am: DRX vs. KT

2:30am: BRION vs. T1

Sunday, Feb. 4

12am: NS RedForce vs. Hanwha Life

2:30am: FearX vs. Gen.G

Week four

Wednesday, Feb. 14

2am: KT vs. Gen.G

4:30am DRX vs. Kwangdong Freecs

Thursday, Feb. 15

2am: T1 vs. DK

4:30am Hanwha Life vs. BRION

Friday, Feb. 16

2am: NS RedForce vs. KT

4:30am Kwangdong Freecs vs. FearX

Saturday, Feb. 17

12am: Gen.G vs. Hanwha Life

2:30am: DK vs. DRX

Sunday, Feb. 18

12am: FearX vs. T1

2:30am: NS RedForce vs. BRION

Week five

Wednesday, Feb. 21

2am: T1 vs. NS RedForce

4:30am Hanwha Life vs. KT

Thursday, Feb. 22

2am: DK vs. FearX

4:30am Gen.G vs. DRX

Friday, Feb. 23

2am: Kwangdong Freecs vs. BRION

4:30am Hanwha Life vs. NS RedForce

Saturday, Feb. 24

12am: T1 vs. KT

2:30am: Gen.G vs. FearX

Sunday, Feb. 25

12am: DRX vs. DK

2:30am: BRION vs. Kwangdong Freecs

Week six

Wednesday, Feb. 28

2am: Kwangdong Freecs vs. Gen.G

4:30am T1 vs. FearX

Thursday, Feb. 29

2am: DK vs. BRION

4:30am NS RedForce vs. DRX

Friday, March 1

2am: Hanwha Life vs. FearX

4:30am Gen.G vs. KT

Saturday, March 2

12am: Kwangdong Freecs vs. NS RedForce

2:30am: T1 vs. BRION

Sunday, March 3

12am: KT vs. DK

2:30am: DRX vs. Hanwha Life

Week seven

Wednesday, March 6

2am: BRION vs. DRX

4:30am Hanwha Life vs. Gen.G

Thursday, March 7

2am: Kwangdong Freecs vs. T1

4:30am FearX vs. KT

Friday, March 8

2am: BRION vs. Hanwha Life

4:30am NS RedForce vs. DK

Saturday, March 9

12am: T1 vs. Gen.G

2:30am: DRX vs. Kwangdong Freecs

Sunday, March 10

12am: KT vs. NS RedForce

2:30am: FearX vs. DK

Week eight

Wednesday, March 13

2am: Kwangdong Freecs vs. Hanwha Life

4:30am DK vs. T1

Thursday, March 14

2am: DRX vs. FearX

4:30am BRION vs. KT

Friday, March 15

2am: Gen.G vs. NS RedForce

4:30am T1 vs. Hanwha Life

Saturday, March 16

12am: FearX vs. Kwangdong Freecs

2:30am: KT vs. DRX

Sunday, March 17

12am: NS RedForce vs. BRION

2:30am: DK vs. Gen. G

Week nine

Wednesday, March 20

2am: DRX vs. Gen.G

4:30am NS RedForce vs. T1

Thursday, March 21

2am: KT vs. Hanwha Life

4:30am DK vs. Kwangdong Freecs

Friday, March 22

2am: Gen.G vs. BRION

4:30am NS RedForce vs. FearX

Saturday, March 23

12am: Hanwha Life vs. DK

2:30am: DRX vs. T1

Sunday, March 24