Gen.G builds incredible new LoL roster around star mid laner Chovy

After days of uncertainty, Gen.G revealed on Nov. 29 that star League of Legends mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon has re-signed for 2024. Along with Chovy’s contract renewal, the organization also signed jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu, support Son “Lehends” Si-woo, and top laner Kim “Kiin” Gi-in.

Rounding out Gen.G’s roster for the 2024 LCK season is the bot laner Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan, who has been a part of the organization since 2020 and made the jump to the main team following the 2022 season. The head coach of the team will be the former T1, Bilibili Gaming, and DRX skipper Kim “Kim” Jung-su and he’ll be assisted by Kwon “Helper” Young-jae and Cho “Mata” Se-hyeong.

Gen.G’s lineup for 2024, minus Peyz. Image via Gen.G

Gen.G fans had been waiting for the announcement of the new roster since the organization announced the departures of Chovy, top laner Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon, jungler Han “Peanut” Wang-ho, and support Yoo “Delight” Hwan-joong on Nov. 21. The organization also parted ways with the previous head coach Go “Score” Dong-bin and his assistants Won “Mafa” Sang-yeon and Kim “Museong” Moo-seong that same day.

Gen.G performed well in 2023, winning the LCK Spring and Summer Splits but fell to Bilibili Gaming in the lower bracket semifinal of the Mid-Season Invitational and again at the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Championship.

Instead of keeping the team and trying again in 2024, Gen.G parted ways with Peanut, Doran, and Delight, and saw them reunite under the Hanwha Life banner for the next season. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in 2024: Chovy and Peyz, or the new Hanwha Life trio.

In a statement on Nov. 29, Gen.G said the team will embark on 2024 with “optimism and unwavering determination.” We’ll have to see if Chovy and his new teammates will dominate the domestic scene again next year as T1 will be coming for them with a huge morale boost after winning Worlds.