2-time LoL Worlds champion joins former DRX teammates at KT Rolster

BeryL joined his former teammates from DRX’s 2022 Worlds winning lineup in his new team. On Nov. 30, it was announced the support player has joined KT Rolster, where with which Deft and Pyosik had already signed on Nov. 24.

This means BeryL leaves DRX, where he spent his last two years. In 2022, the team had a cinderella run at the World Championship as Korea’s fourth seed. They surprised everyone, including T1, whom they stunned in the grand final and took home the Summoner’s Cup, which was second in BeryL’s career, after he won his first in 2020 with DAMWON.

The trio from DRX is set to reconnect at KT Rolster. Photo via Riot Games

It looks like KT wants to repeat 2022’s success, as it already signed three players from that winning roster. Besides BeryL joining the organization’s ranks, Pyosik had also returned from Team Liquid and joined the squad. Deft joins them, as the player left Dplus KIA. It will also be his second time in KT Rolster, as he played under the team’s banner in 2017 and 2018.

KT released most of their 2023 players on Nov. 20 with the exception of Bdd, who has his contract running until the end of next season. With that in mind, it looks like the team only needs a top laner to complete the roster, though, no player has been rumored to fill that role in KT so far.

While most LEC and LCS rosters are already completed or are just a matter of announcing them officially, the case is vastly different with LCK. Organizations in South Korea don’t tend to go for transfers and such until the end of the season, which happens somewhere in the middle of November with the ending of Worlds. This year, T1 secured its fourth trophy, and resigned Zeus, Gumayusi, and Keria, essentially keeping all its League of Legends players.