MSI 2024 logo highlighted on stage in Chengdu, China.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

2 LoL champions were picked or banned in almost every MSI 2024 game

They were pivotal in every team composition.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: May 20, 2024 07:13 am

Mid-Season Invitational 2024 is over, with Gen.G being crowned champions on May 19 after dismantling Bilibili Gaming in the final. The meta was incredibly diverse, but two champions were present in almost every pick and ban phase.

These two champs are powerful League of Legends AD carries Kalista and Senna. They both dominated the bottom lane meta, though the former was picked as a support three times. The marksmen reached 91 percent pick and ban rates at MSI 2024, according to League stat site, Oracle’s Elixir. When picked for ADC, Kalista recorded a 52 percent win rate, while that number reached a stunning 68 percent for Senna.

Both champs rose to the top due to their unique abilities and scaling. Kalista has a powerful ultimate that lets you engage enemies and save a teammate when needed. Plus, she’s mobile and gets more powerful as the game goes on, like Senna. Senna relies on scaling by picking up Mists, allowing teams to pick an aggressive support like Ornn alongside, elevating the threat of their composition.

Kalista holding her spear in left hand and looking forward.
Kalista was one of the most-contested picks at MSI 2024. Image via Riot Games

Kalista and Senna were the only champions to cross the 90 percent threshhold. In fact, the third champion with the highest presence at the tournament was K’Sante. Despite doing horribly in solo queue, he’s arguably the strongest top laner in the competitive scene as of now. He’s a perfect mix of tank and fighter, making him a dangerous addition to any team in the tournament’s meta. Some fans even started asking Riot Games to delete K’Sante from the game following a few absurd fights at MSI 2024.

Other popular champions were Taliyah, Nautilus, Vi, Ashe and Varus, who all had more than 70 percent pick and ban rates. But only one of them, Ashe, had a win rate of over 50 percent, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

related content
Read Article FNC Noah says he had panic attacks during MSI 2024, vows to delete social media
Fnatic Noah sitting and competing at MSI 2024 stage.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
FNC Noah says he had panic attacks during MSI 2024, vows to delete social media
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 20, 2024
Read Article This G2 player secured top 3 KDA despite crashing out in MSI 2024 lower bracket
G2 Esports players competing at MSI 2024.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
This G2 player secured top 3 KDA despite crashing out in MSI 2024 lower bracket
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 20, 2024
Read Article One super popular Noxus champ is winning way less—and LoL players are losing interest
Draven is among the most iconic champions in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
One super popular Noxus champ is winning way less—and LoL players are losing interest
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 20, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.