League of Legends Patch 14.10 is coming down the pipeline later this month, and it should be one of the most substantial updates of the season.

Riot has already teased a few changes coming to the game in League Patch 14.10, including the overhauling of AD carry items, which should impact every champion that gets picked at that position. Additionally, several runes are being reworked and others are getting totally removed (R.I.P. Lethal Tempo), which should usher in a more interesting meta-state for the second half of the season.

Patch 14.10 will also mark the beginning of the second ranked split of the year. In 2024, there are three ranked splits, and this upcoming patch will mark the first official page turn of the season. Be sure to get in all of your grinding before the patch goes live (or don’t, if you want to wait to get a fresh start).

Here are the League of Legends Patch 14.10 patch notes.

When will League Patch 14.10 go live?

League Patch 14.10 is currently scheduled to go live on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, according to the game’s official patch schedule. Usually around this time of year, Riot will schedule mid-season updates in preparation for the second half of the calendar year. With the second ranked split set to go live alongside Patch 14.10 on May 15, players should expect plenty of changes to help usher in the second era of the ranked season.

What’s new in League Patch 14.10?

AD carry items are getting a complete identity shift in this patch. Image via Riot Games

What to expect in Patch 14.10 (early edition)

Although any official balance changes have not been released or previewed by Riot at this time, some changes coming to the game in Patch 14.10 have been detailed already. For example, we know this patch will have some elements of a classic mid-season update, with several items, runes, and classes all getting looked at intensely in preparation for the second ranked split of 2024.

ADC items get a complete overhaul

The biggest systematic change coming in Patch 14.10 will be the wide-sweeping changes coming to AD carry itemization. Although many players have been positively impacted by the massive item chances that Riot made at the start of the year, ADC players have still been lagging behind, based on the League devs’ metrics. In an effort to bring the role back up to the curve, all Legendary-quality critical strike items will give five percent more crit across the board, while all AD items will only give bonuses to a maximum of two scaling stats instead of the usual three.

Rune removals: So long Predator and Lethal Tempo

Two runes are being sunsetted in Patch 14.10, with Predator and Lethal Tempo both being removed. In the case of Predator, Riot felt as though its impact on the game was minimal enough to a point where it could be safely removed without any players feeling a significant loss. Lethal Tempo, however, was seeing too much usage, and Riot felt it was affecting gameplay in an unhealthy way by letting certain champions circumvent investments into attack speed items. With that in mind, Riot reached the consensus that the best way to deal with the widely popular rune was to remove it.

A fresh start: Ranked Split Two begins

When Patch 14.10 goes live, the second ranked split of the season will go live alongside it. On May 15, the ranked rewards track will be refreshed and your rank will be reset in anticipation of a new ranked climb. The second ranked split of 2024 will last approximately until sometime in September; there are three ranked splits this year, as opposed to last year, when there were only two.

Faerie Court is brought back to life with extra pixie dust

In Patch 14.10, four champions are receiving Faerie Court skins: Lux, Lillia, Soraka, and Tristana. These four champions will join the already existing seven Faerie Court skins in League, bringing the skin line—which was introduced in 2023—to a total of 11 skins. All four of these Faerie Court skins have a bright blue hue to them, complete with the magic, pixie-like effects attached to each spell that players have gotten accustomed to when it comes to this legacy line of skins.

All Faerie Court skins coming in League Patch 14.10

League Patch 14.10 notes

Champions

This section will receive updates when Riot releases its official patch preview (Expected May 6).

Items

This section will receive updates when Riot releases its official patch preview (Expected May 6).

Skins

Faerie Court Lux

Faerie Court Lillia

Faerie Court Soraka

Faerie Court Tristana

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

