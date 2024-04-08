What is the LoL Victorious skin for 2024 Split 2?

Split one hasn’t even ended yet in the 2024 ranked season in League of Legends, but players are already preparing for the second one. In one of the latest updates from Riot Games, we received the details about its victorious skin.

Receiving a Victorious skin for a champion in League is a tradition at this point. Each ranked season, players who earn a specific rank are rewarded a Victorious skin. Even though the ranked season was divided in 2023, this is still the case. At the time of writing, we already know which champion will receive the skin for both the first and second split of 2024.

Which champion will receive a Victorious skin for 2024 Split 2 in LoL?

With Kog’Maw getting the Victorious skin in the first split of the 2024 ranked season, we expected a support champion to get one for the second split. That’s exactly the case, as players will be rewarded with Victorious Sona later in the year.

Sona is the second champion this year to get a Victorious skin. Image via Riot Games

At the time of writing, we don’t know how this Sona will look or when exactly she will be released. We expect the first split to finish in May, meaning the second one will start in the same month. It’ll probably last until August or September, so the Victorious Sona should be gifted to players around the same time. However, it’s merely our speculation at this point.

What is certain, though, is that sometime this year, skilled players will receive both Victorious Kog’Maw and Sona. The third split is expected to take place in the last two quarters of the year, and players will be able to earn themselves a third Victorious skin this year. Although the details about it remain unchanged as of now, we know upon unlocking all three skins, you will receive a Victorious border for them all.

