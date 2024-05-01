LoL Corki rework: All changes coming to Corki in LoL Patch 14.10

Ever since his update in 2015, Corki has been in and out of the League of Legends meta in both the mid and bottom lanes. But in Patch 14.10, Riot Games is planning to rework his kit to shift him back into the bot lane with some major changes to his abilities.

Corki was once considered a bottom lane AD carry champion who could lay down suppressing fire with his various skills, while also keeping foes at bay with devastating damage through his long-range Missile Barrage. After giving him The Package, however, he’s skewed toward the mid lane with the ability to dive through teamfights with ease while dealing huge magic damage along the way.

The Package made him a lot more self-sufficient and mobile but pushed him out of his original role as a result. In the upcoming patch, however, game designer David “Phreak” Turley is planning to land him in the bottom lane again with a midscope update.

Here are all of the changes coming to Corki in his League Patch 14.10 midscope update.

All Corki midscope update changes in LoL Patch 14.10

Soaring for the stars with a refreshed kit. Image via Riot Games

In Corki’s midscope update, Riot is aiming to transform him into a short-range aggro champion that requires a lot more cooperation and teamwork to succeed. Players will be rewarded more for basic attacks over abilities and will also be stronger in the earlier stages of a match.

For example, Corki’s missiles can be refreshed as long as you continue to auto-attack enemies, which should be an incentive for shorter duels. Additionally, Riot wants to push players toward building Corki with normal auto-attack AD items since his kit will be favoring this playstyle much more than his previous AP-heavy playstyle.

The current plans could also change before Patch 14.10 goes live on May 15, but here are all of the initial tweaks to Corki’s kit. When more details are released by the developers, these changes will be updated accordingly.

Passive – Hextech Munitions

The Package is being removed from his kit .

. Will deal 15 percent bonus true damage, including Sheen.

Q – Phosphorus Bomb

10 percent missile speed increase.

AD ratio buffed for ranks four and five.

Cooldown is changed.

Mana cost buffed.

W – Valkyrie

Damage profile being rescripted and buffed.

Particle VFX updates.

E – Gatling Gun

E cooldown decreased from 16 seconds to 12 seconds.

Shred cap and rate have been buffed.

Damage converted from half physical and half magic to purely physical damage.

Damage and AD ratio nerfed.

R – Missile Barrage

When R is ranked up, you get free ammo.

You’ll get ammo refunds off of auto-attacks on enemy champions.

Ammo rate and max stacks are being nerfed.

Mana cost nerfed.

R will now deal physical damage; total AD ratio is being changed to bonus AD ratio.

Bonus AD no longer scales on your rank.

