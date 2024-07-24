How to complete Surprise for Seraphine 2 objective in LoL Swarm

There are loads of different objectives you can complete in League of Legends’ new PvE game mode Swarm, but one quest is giving many players problems: Surprise for Seraphine Two.

This mission has been eluding many different players as they ramp up through the various maps in the mode after they’ve completed the main storyline, taken down Aatrox, and unlocked character story quests. Some players are also reporting that this objective is bugged because they’ve been fulfilling the required tasks, only for them to fail the quest anyway.

If you’ve been frustrated with this mission, here is how to complete the Surprise for Seraphine Two objective in League‘s Swarm game mode.

Completing Surprise for Seraphine 2 in LoL Swarm

We're aware of a few bugs that have popped up in Swarm



– Certain Swarm objectives not updating for Swarm players that aren't the party leader in Co-op.

– Aurora evolve objective not completing in story mode

– The surprise for Seraphine 2 objective only completable on Leona — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) July 23, 2024

To complete Surprise for Seraphine Two in League of Legends‘ Swarm mode, you must complete two maps with five fully upgraded weapons in your inventory. This shouldn’t be hard if you focus on using your experience upgrades to choose and level up your weapons. But right now, this objective is bugged as of Patch 14.14.

In the game’s current bugged state, the Surprise for Seraphine Two objective can only be completed by Leona, which is a tougher challenge for those who are used to playing more damage-oriented characters with their friends. This shouldn’t pose much of a roadblock, though, since Leona is one of the easiest characters to use in the game.

By Patch 14.15, however, Riot Games will have patched this bug so that Surprise for Seraphine Two can be completed with any champion in the game. Patch 14.15 is scheduled to be released on July 31.

