Here are the early LoL Patch 14.15 patch notes

League of Legends Patch 14.15 may not be bringing new game modes or debutant champions like last update, but it’s in-depth gameplay changes will change the Season 14 metagame for the backend of the year.

In this July update, the Riot Games developers are taking a closer look at boots—specifically the defensive variety—and why they’re being prioritized over core items. Elsewhere, more AD carry tweaks are coming after Patch 14.14 started the plan, with double marksman bot lanes and critical changes to items and runes both on their way.

The Swarm hype is also continuing with new Primordian and AnimaTech skins to celebrate the ongoing bullet-heaven game mode.

Here’s everything about League‘s Patch 14.15 update.

When will League Patch 14.15 go live?

League Patch 14.15 will go live on Wednesday, July 31, which aligns with the 2024 League Patch schedule. As we draw closer to the year’s end and the 2024 World Championship, we can expect more nitty-gritty, in-depth patches. Right now, we’re waiting until the Patch 14.15 PBE testing is over before anything is set in stone.

Here are all the key patching times for Patch 14.15:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

On update day, you can expect several hours of downtime. As always, matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update.

What’s in League Patch 14.15?

Riot is trying to diversify the mage build paths again, with everything from Stormsurge and Cosmic Drive to Void Staff and Hextech Rocketbelt getting changes. These are all getting little nudges up to make them more appealing for mid laners and AP junglers, with the focus mainly neededled in on “balancing around the tuning of Fated Ashes and Liandry’s/Blackfire Torch.”

Excluded from these plans are Liandry’s Torment and Blackfire Torch, both of which Riot is happy to leave for the time being despite their higher buy rates.

More changes to ADC ecosystem, bot lane

Sorry, Ashe. No more support time for you.

Riot is nerfing specific items and runes, such as Statikk Shiv, Kraken Slayer, and Fleet Footwork, particularly in the early game, to reduce the one-item power spike.

This item change drive actually started back in Patch 14.14 and is continuing on as Riot fiddles around with more ideas. According to Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison’s early patch preview, these changes should hit double-AD carry compositions that have been appearing in the bot lane. If you’ve been running a Jinx and Ashe, Varus and Senna, or any other ADC combo, Patch 14.15 isn’t going to be your update.

Boots won’t be your sole focus

It's time to prioritize items over boots.

Riot has noticed players are now opting for boots over item components to help better engage fights. On top of that, defensive boots have made mirror matches deathless, leading to more farming between the pair in lane.

To combat this and push League players to “more intuitive item decisions,” the developers are reducing the magic resistance stats on boots to make them weaker and increasing the health value on certain boots. Others will also be buffed slightly in a bid to balance the modern defense-heavy boot imbalances on the Rift right now.

Multi-declines in queue now have consequences

Don't smash the decline button too many times.

To combat queue sniping and disruptive behavior, the devs are changing how the decline queue button works—specifically, how many times you can decline in a row.

If you decline too many times after League Patch 14.15 you’ll be locked out and if you’re a repeat offender, your lockout timer will be extended. These changes should make queue times more reasonable and make it easier to find lobbies.

The age of the Primordians has returned

This skin line is looking fiercer than ever.

With how popular the AnimaTech skins from Patch 14.14 are, it’s understandable that Riot is releasing more skins from this universe. Patch 14.15 brings two new Primordian skins for the Primordians who oppose Anima Squad and four new AnimaTech Battle skins. Here are all the new skins coming in this patch:

These skins will go live during the Patch 14.15 cycle.

League Patch 14.15 patch notes

Champions

Akali

R1 damage reduced from 80-360 to 110-330, R2 damage increased from 60-200 to 70-210.

R cooldown increased from 100-60 to 120-60.

W cooldown changed from 20 flat to 20-16.

Aurelion Sol

In testing…

Aurora

In testing…

Cassiopeia

Mana increased from 350 plus 60 to 400 plus 40.

Q mana reduced from 50-90 to 50-70.

W mana reduced from 70-110 to 70-90.

E mana changed from 50-42 to 40 flat.

Q ability power ratio reduced from 0.9 to 0.7.

E bonus damage ability power ratio reduced from 60 to 55 percent.

Ezreal

Q attack damage ratio reduced from 140 to 130 percent.

Irelia

Health increased from 590 to 630.

Health regeneration reduced from 8.5 to six.

Leona

Passive damage reduced from 32-168 to 32-151.

W damage reduced from 55-195 to 55-175.

Shyvana

Base E damage 60-220 plus 40 percent total attack damage plus 90 percent ability power to 85-245 plus 50 percent bonus attack damage plus 80 percent ability power.

R plus E bonus damage reduced from 75-135 plus 30 percent total attack damage plus 30 percent ability power to 75-135 plus 50 percent bonus attack damage plus 30 percent ability power.

R plus E damage over time damage reduced from 240-480 plus 40 percent total attack damage plus 80 percent ability power to 240-480 plus 120 percent bonus attack damage plus 80 percent ability power.

Skarner

Health growth increased from 105 to 110.

Q mana reduced from 50 to 45, got quality of life changes around attacking after casting.

E can no longer grab units behind Skarner.

Sylas

Q cooldown reduced from 11-7 to 10-6.

Q2 damage reduced from 70-290 plus 90 percent ability power to 60-280 plus 80 percent ability power.

E2 ability power ratio reduced from 100 to 80 percent.

W heal ratios changed from 35 percent ability power to 20 percent ability power plus five percent bonus health.

W damage ability power ratio reduced from 80 to 70 percent.

Talon

Q now always dashes towards his target. Short-range Q dashes less far.

Varus

Base attack damage increased from 57 to 59.

W on-hit damage reduced from 7-35 to 5-25.

Minion passive changed from 10 percent attack speed to 10-20 percent attack speed at levels 1-18.

Champion take down passive attack damage/ability power increased from 15 percent of attack speed to 25.

Champion takedown passive attack speed cap increased from 2.76 to three.

Yasuo

E damage increased from 60-100 to 70-130 (attack damage ratio unchanged).

E stack scaling increased from 15-25 percent (level scaling) to 25 percent (max 60-100 percent to 100 percent flat).

Base armor increased from 30 to 32.

Yone

Q damage changed from 20-100 plus 105 percent total attack damage to 20-120 plus 105 percent total attack damage.

R cooldown increased from 120-60 to 120-80.

Zed

Q damage changed from 80-220 plus 110 percent bonus attack damage to 80-240 plus 100 percent bonus attack damage.

R cooldown increased from 120-80 to 120-100.

Items

Cosmic Drive

Health increased from 250 to 350.

Spelldance movement speed changed from 25-60 (1-18) to 40-60 (8-18).

Hextech Rocketbelt

Health increased from 300 to 400.

Death’s Dance

Armor increased from 40 to 50.

Void Staff

Ability power increased from 90 to 95.

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Armor penetration reduced from 40 to 35 percent.

Mortal Reminder

Attack damage reduced from 40 to 35.

Kraken Slayer

Move speed reduced from seven to five percent.

Bring It Down damage now 80 percent effective on ranged champions.

Statikk Shiv

Move speed reduced from seven to five percent.

Price increased from 2,800 to 2,900 gold.

Stormsurge

Passive bonus movement speed increased from 25 to 35 percent.

Ranged passive damage increased from 75 to 80 percent.

Runes

Dark Harvest

Cooldown reduced from 40 to 35.

On takedown reset timer reduced from 1.5 seconds to one.

Heal changed from 8-110 (linear) to 5-120 (stat progression multiplier).

Bugfixes

Coming soon…

Skins

Primordian Aatrox

Primordian Briar

Battle Bear Illaoi

Battle Lion Leona

Prestige Battle Lion Leona

Battle Wolf Yasuo

Update July 24, 1:13am CT, by Isaac McIntyre: Added the exact balance changes being tested on the League PBE for this cycle, as shared in Matt “Phroxzon” Leung Harrison’s official preview on X (formerly Twitter).

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

