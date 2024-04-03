Best League of Legends Merch & Gifts To Check Out In 2024

Let’s face it, if you’re looking for the best merchandise and gifts from League of Legends universe, you or someone you know has spent way too much time in Summoner’s Rift. Luckily, we know the best things you can buy.

Recommended Videos

With over 160 champions, it’s impossible not to find great merchandise and gifts from League. Each character from the champion pool has unique abilities and items, which often make perfect gifts for your closest League geek. Here’s our list of the best League of Legends merch out there.

Best merch for League of Legends fans this year

Don’t follow this fella. Image via Riot Games/Walmart

First off, check out this Singed-inspired T-shirt. I have to admit, I used to be a Singed myself, so it immediately caught my eye and I even thought of getting one myself. Despite having a pretty simple kit, which relies on running in front of your enemies basically, it’s one of the most memorable ones. The silhouette of the champion on black and yellow background with the caption “Caution, don’t chase,” is more than certain to acclaim the attention of any League player.

Beware of the hunter. Image via Riot Games/Walmart

Now let’s take a look for something made for jungle mains, specifically for Warwick players. This T-Shirt inspired by the Werewolf champion is ideal for any League player. Its simplicity combined with a pretty complex and stylish Warwick drawing creates a perfect gift for any fan of the game.

Can I have one of those textbooks? Image via Riot Games/Walmart

Anyone who has played League recognizes Amumu, a Sad Mummy who’s unable to make true connections with other champions. With his sad backstory, I don’t think I ever saw a cuter League merchandise, than this Amumu tee. It displays a smiling Amumu, with a book recipe about how to make friends in the background. Its minimalistic style only underlines its sweetness, and we bet it’s a perfect gift for a lot of players. We’d love to get one ourselves.

A truly useful skill. Image via Riot Games/Walmart

Now here’s something for the ultimate (forgive the pun) geeks. A simple yet stylish navy blue T-shirt that has a unique yet powerful Ultimate to increase your speech by 100 percent to any other League player. Wear it for a night of LAN gaming, or when you go out to a video or board games bar, and you’re certainly going to strike up a conversation with other League geeks.

Best gifts for League of Legends fans this year

Don’t blink! Image via Riot Games/Amazon

Now let’s take a look at some mesmerizing gifts, and let’s begin with this incredible Ekko bat. Thanks to its specific, futuristic design, it’s a perfect addition to any video game collection, especially if someone has played a lot of League. While it looks incredible, it also has more than 15 sound effects, which makes it perfect to bring out at house parties, or lightsaber LARP fights.

The rivalry continues. Image via Riot Games/Walmart

If you want something smaller and perfect for a shelf, these Senna and Thresh figures are a perfect recommendation. Produced with incredible attention to detail, they are terrific collectibles for each player of Riot Games’ MOBA. Additionally, given their shared lore, where they were perilous enemies, having two of them combined into one gift just adds the spice.

Welcome to Summoner’s Rift. Image via Riot Games/Amazon

Now let’s head over to something more practical. Every PC player needs a proper Mouse Pad. And what better option is there instead of a League-inspired one? This one, created by folks over at Logitech, displays the Summoner’s Rift itself with incredible attention to detail. We’d love to have one ourselves and would be thrilled to find it under a Christmas tree or for our birthday. However, we’re afraid having one increases the time spent in League indefinitely, so gift with caution.

It’s time to play. Image via Riot Games/Amazon

Last but not least, we recommend this outstanding Smartwatch Band for Apple Watches. There are seven different styles to choose from, ranging from the comic book style of Jinx, to the cyberpunk-ish one of Hextech Magic. If you have an Apple Watch user in your close circle, it would certainly make for a perfect gift.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more