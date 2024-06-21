Forgot password
All upcoming Anima Squad 2024 skins in League of Legends

Charge up and prepare for battle.
With the looming rise of the Primordians threatening the world, Earth has gathered its most elite fighting force to defend her and its people: The Anima Squad. There are plenty of familiar faces from League of Legends to rise up, as well as many new skins to discover for this summer event.

A handful of new champions will join the fight for good in the upcoming Anima Squad event, bringing new powers to help stem the rushing tide of monsters from the depths of the sea. But some new villains leading the charge for the abyssal Primordian forces are looking to cleanse the world of humanity for good.

Here are all the Anima Squad skins coming to League of Legends in 2024.

All new 2024 Anima Squad skins in LoL

Swarm visual
Jump into the fray. Image via Riot Games

Seven new champions joined the Anima Squad ranks this summer, with new leaders, unique members, and plenty of colorful personalities across the team. There are plenty of newcomers to catch your eye, whether it’s the proud and strong Leona, the flashy and fearless Xayah, or the holographic helper Yuumi.

  • Anima Squad Briar
  • Anima Squad Illaoi
  • Anima Squad Leona
  • Anima Squad Seraphine
  • Anima Squad Xayah
  • Anima Squad Yasuo
  • Anima Squad Yuumi

All new Primordian skins in LoL

On the other hand, the Primordians are led by three creatures with different strengths. From the legion’s forward warlord, a being of pure animalistic ferocity, and a cunning and strategic mind to lead them to victory, these champions are ready to destroy humanity with the Swarm.

  • Primordian Aatrox
  • Primordian Bel’Veth
  • Primordian Rek’Sai

The 2024 Anima Squad event will officially launch on Wednesday, July 17.

