LoL Anima Squad event start date

Gather your forces, arm yourself, and prepare to stand on the frontlines in defense of humanity in League of Legends‘ new Anima Squad summer event and the game’s fast-paced new PvE mode, Swarm.

Swarm is the newest mode to grace League‘s client, boasting a whole new experience away from Summoner’s Rift, Howling Abyss, or any other regular playlist. Based on popular “bullet heaven” titles, waves of Runeterra monsters converge on you and your squad as you control champions from the Anima Squad universe.

If you wish to protect Earth from the oncoming forces of destruction, here are the Anima Squad League event start and end dates.

What is the LoL Anima Squad event’s start date?

Join the fight for freedom. Image via Riot Games

Anima Squad launches on Wednesday, July 17, letting players buy the new Anima Squad skins, participate in the new Swarm mode, and learn about the battle between the destructive Primordians and Final City’s last line of defense.

There will be plenty of good chances to unlock a variety of League goodies from the various missions you’ll have in-game, along with plenty of different playstyles to experience in the Swarm mode when it hits the live servers. There are plenty of different weapons, build paths, and team compositions to create with three of your other pals that you can experiment with that should keep you coming back for more.

