Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
League of Legends Swarm game mode Boss fight
League of Legends Swarm game mode. Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Riot adds new LoL PvE game mode, Swarm

PvE bullet heaven meets co-op queue.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 10:01 am

After six years, Riot Games is introducing a new PvE game mode in League of Legends. Swarm, which goes live in July, promises to deliver a fresh, cooperative gaming experience unlike anything seen before in the popular MOBA.

Recommended Videos

Swarm returns League players to the world of the Anima Squad skin line with a narrative-rich setting where humanity’s last bastion, Final City, stands against the Primordians. The sea-dwelling creatures—acting like the planet’s white blood cells, according to Riot—aim to wipe out humanity. The Anima Squad members will fight back with re-engineered Primordian technology in the hopes of saving the world.

Battle Cat Jinx skin
Battle Cat Jinx returns from a previous iteration of the Anima Squad skin line to fight against the Primordians in Swarm. Image via Riot Games

In Swarm, players will use WASD controls to navigate—a first in League history. To fit the new mode, Riot had to reimagine champions, emphasizing movements to fit in with the strategy and teamwork needed to clear all levels of Swarm. Players engage in running battles, leveling up by defeating enemies, and exploring several dynamic maps filled with interactive elements and power-ups like a true bullet heaven survivor game.

But compared to other games from the same genre, Swarm is designed as a co-op experience, encouraging players to form teams of up to four instead of saving humanity solo. Matchmaking becomes available only after completing all the story-driven maps. Unlike typical survival games, though, Swarm is heavily narrative-driven, with story achievements unlocking narrative-related champions. The mode caters to solo and cooperative play, but playing with allies means fallen teammates can be revived while challenging Swarm in solo mode transforms it into a win-or-die situation.

In a first look behind closed doors, Riot’s designer and VFX artist Riot Sirhaian shared a few insights into Swarm’s development, revealing the PvE game mode began as his side experiment two years ago, inspired by survival games and the potential of League’s engine. Initially considered risky, the concept was eventually greenlit, evolving into the highly anticipated game mode set to premiere this July.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.
twitter linkedin