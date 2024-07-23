Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
An image of Mythic Battle Admiral Miss Fortune from League of Legends.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

LoL Patch 14.15 is nerfing defensive boots because they were ‘too good’ for too long

The boots have been a core item in every match and build.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 03:37 am

League of Legends Patch 14.15 is looking to be one of this season’s biggest, and the more we hear about it, the bigger it seems to get. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, League’s lead gameplay designer, has announced big changes coming to the game’s core item—boots.

Recommended Videos

Particularly, the developers are seeking to nerf defensive boots options since they have been too impactful in games, especially on the mid and top lanes where two champions went head to head. “For a long time, defensive boots have been too good in high levels of play,” Phroxzon wrote on X (formerly Twitter) today, July 23. He explained how these items were “very strong for their cost, ” resulting in matchups where neither champion could die due to their effectiveness in lane.

Boots have been a core part of League of Legends since day one. Image via Riot Games

“We want to reduce the potency of all boots” Phroxzon added, and said how Riot wishes to “make magic resistance components weaker” since Mercury Treads have been “disproportionately strong” compared to other boots options. This will also result in some magic resistance items receiving a buff where necessary to compensate for the change. League of Legends hasn’t had a restructuring of its boots like this for a long while, partly because these items were the only ones purchased in every match, elo, and matchup.

Boots boosted defensive stats substantially in one-on-one situations, especially when defending against a magic damage or high crowd control champion. In such cases, Mercury Treads were an absolute must-have item and took priority over actual defensive items tailor-made for wrecking mages like the Hexdrinker.

Patch 14.15 aims to be one of the most substantial soft reworks of League‘s systems, from the base game to the Arena, with nearly no stone left unturned. It is geared to launch in a little over a week on July 31.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.