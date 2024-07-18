All weapons in LoL Swarm

Set in the Anima Squad universe, Swarm is the new PvE game mode of League of Legends, where you can equip your champions with different weapons to fight your way to victory.

Although different from League, Swarm has a ton of weapons you can unlock to make your fights with Primordians easier. Since all weapons are unique and powerful, combining them with champions doesn’t only guarantee you success but also fun wombos combos.

All weapons in League of Legends Swarm mode

Get ready to test your limits. Image via Riot Games

Weapons are equipment you use to fight Primordians in Swarm. Like you unlock champions and certain passives, you obtain these weapons through achievements and progress through the Swarm. Unlike League, as you unlock weapons and progress through the Swarm, you can upgrade and level up these weapons.

The maximum level of each weapon is five, and while every weapon has an evolved form, you can also stack one weapon by selecting it multiple times, which improves its passive. Although every champion has a starting weapon, there are currently 20 other weapons you can collect as you play the Swarm mode.

Here are all LoL Swarm weapons:

Weapon Evolution Passive Function Ani-Mines Jinx’s Tri-Namite Area Size Drops time explosive projectiles. Anti-Shark Sea Mine Neverending Mobstomper Damage Fires explosive that bounce between opponents. Battle Bunny Crossbow Bunny Prime Ballista Critical Chance Fires projectiles that pierce on critical strike. Blade-o-rang Quad-o-rang Move Speed Fires returning projectiles. Bunny Mega-Blast Rabid Rabbit Raindown Critical Chance Fires orbital strikes that scale with critical chance. Cyclonic Slicers Unceasing Cyclone Health Regen Orbital strikes that knock back enemies. Echoing Batblades Vayne’s Chromablades Projectile Count Fires piercing projectiles that bounce off terrain. Final City Transit FC Limited Express Damage Trains drive through opponents. Gatling Bunny-Guns Double Bun-Bun Barrage Duration Deals big AoE damage. Iceblast Armor Deep Freeze Armor Blocks damage and freezes opponents. Lioness’s Lament Enveloping Light Ability Haste Fires crescent shaped projectiles. Paw Print Poisoner Bearfoot Chem-Dispenser Move Speed Makes a poisoning cloud that deals damage. Radiant Field Explosive Embrace Max Health Scales with Max Health and damages opponents. Searing Shortbow Evolved Embershot Area Size Projectiles deal lingering fire damage. Statikk Sword Prumbis’s Electrocarver Max Health Lightning Shock bounces between opponents and deals damage. T.I.B.B.E.R.S. T.I.B.B.E.R.S. (B.E.E.G. Edition) Duration Summons Robo-Tibbers that focuses opponents with the biggest health.. The Annihilator Animapocalypse EXP Deals massive AoE damage that instantly kills normal opponents. UwU Blaster OwO Blaster Ability Haste Fires rapid laser at the nearest opponent. Vortex Glove Tempest’s Gauntlet Health Regen Fires rotating projectiles that deal damage. YummiBot YumiBot_Final_FINAL Pickup Radius Summons a Yummi AI drone that knocks up opponents and collects EXP Orbs.

