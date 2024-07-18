Image Credit: Bethesda
League of Legends art showcasing Anima Squad skins for champs like Leona, Yuumi, and more.
Image via Riot Games
League of Legends

All weapons in LoL Swarm

Something to help you slay those monsters.
Image of Lazar Pavlovic
Lazar Pavlovic
Published: Jul 18, 2024 05:54 am

Set in the Anima Squad universe, Swarm is the new PvE game mode of League of Legends, where you can equip your champions with different weapons to fight your way to victory.

Although different from League, Swarm has a ton of weapons you can unlock to make your fights with Primordians easier. Since all weapons are unique and powerful, combining them with champions doesn’t only guarantee you success but also fun wombos combos.

All weapons in League of Legends Swarm mode

League of Legends art showing champions fighting the villains in the upcoming Swarm PvE mode.
Get ready to test your limits. Image via Riot Games

Weapons are equipment you use to fight Primordians in Swarm. Like you unlock champions and certain passives, you obtain these weapons through achievements and progress through the Swarm. Unlike League, as you unlock weapons and progress through the Swarm, you can upgrade and level up these weapons.

The maximum level of each weapon is five, and while every weapon has an evolved form, you can also stack one weapon by selecting it multiple times, which improves its passive. Although every champion has a starting weapon, there are currently 20 other weapons you can collect as you play the Swarm mode.

Here are all LoL Swarm weapons

WeaponEvolutionPassiveFunction
Ani-MinesJinx’s Tri-NamiteArea SizeDrops time explosive projectiles.
Anti-Shark Sea MineNeverending MobstomperDamageFires explosive that bounce between opponents.
Battle Bunny CrossbowBunny Prime BallistaCritical ChanceFires projectiles that pierce on critical strike.
Blade-o-rangQuad-o-rangMove SpeedFires returning projectiles.
Bunny Mega-BlastRabid Rabbit RaindownCritical ChanceFires orbital strikes that scale with critical chance.
Cyclonic SlicersUnceasing CycloneHealth RegenOrbital strikes that knock back enemies.
Echoing BatbladesVayne’s ChromabladesProjectile CountFires piercing projectiles that bounce off terrain.
Final City TransitFC Limited ExpressDamageTrains drive through opponents.
Gatling Bunny-GunsDouble Bun-Bun BarrageDurationDeals big AoE damage.
Iceblast ArmorDeep FreezeArmorBlocks damage and freezes opponents.
Lioness’s LamentEnveloping LightAbility HasteFires crescent shaped projectiles.
Paw Print PoisonerBearfoot Chem-DispenserMove SpeedMakes a poisoning cloud that deals damage.
Radiant FieldExplosive EmbraceMax HealthScales with Max Health and damages opponents.
Searing ShortbowEvolved EmbershotArea SizeProjectiles deal lingering fire damage.
Statikk SwordPrumbis’s ElectrocarverMax HealthLightning Shock bounces between opponents and deals damage.
T.I.B.B.E.R.S.T.I.B.B.E.R.S. (B.E.E.G. Edition)DurationSummons Robo-Tibbers that focuses opponents with the biggest health..
The AnnihilatorAnimapocalypseEXPDeals massive AoE damage that instantly kills normal opponents.
UwU BlasterOwO BlasterAbility HasteFires rapid laser at the nearest opponent.
Vortex GloveTempest’s GauntletHealth RegenFires rotating projectiles that deal damage.
YummiBotYumiBot_Final_FINALPickup RadiusSummons a Yummi AI drone that knocks up opponents and collects EXP Orbs.
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering games like Genshin Impact, VALORANT, World of Warcraft and League of Legends to new releases. When he's not writing, you can find him grinding dungeons and raids in World of Warcraft.