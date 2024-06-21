All playable champions in LoL Swarm

Swarm is the new PvE game mode coming to League of Legends this summer and returns players to the Anima Squad universe.

While 11 new League champions have joined the Anima Squad skin line, not all of them are playable in Swarm, with a few even standing on the side of the Primordians. For example, Aatrox, the commander of the Primordian horde, is one of the final bosses players have to defeat to complete the storyline. Yuumi will also not fight alongside the other Anima Squad members; she’s a precious ally, giving buffs and healing to all players during battles through a rewards system.

Featuring a cooperative, narrative-driven experience where players team up to battle the Primordians, here are the seven playable Swarm characters.

Which LoL champs can you play in Swarm?

The Commander Seraphine

Anima Squad Seraphine is one of two legendary skins coming to League with Swarm. Image via Riot Games

Seraphine leads the charge in Swarm, taking on the role of the commander of a squad sent on a mission by the previous Anima Squad team leader, Miss Fortune. Her strategic leadership and support abilities are pivotal in guiding the team.

Battle Wolf Yasuo

Yasuo joins the ranks of Sylas division in the Anima Squad universe. Image via Riot Games

Embracing a fierce and agile combat style, Battle Wolf Yasuo is a precious ally for the human forces. As a warrior, he uses his mastery of wind techniques and swordsmanship to cut through the waves of enemies and shield his allies, making him a formidable force on the battlefield.

Battle Bat Xayah

Xayah joins Vayne’s division in this iteration of the Anima Squad skin line. Image via Riot Games

Xayah is an operative gathering intel from the Battle Bats division, built to infiltrate enemy strongholds. Her abilities allow her to strike first, strike fast, and strike hard, using her precision to dismantle the hordes of enemies.

Battle Bear Illaoi

Illaoi leaves behind her Nagakabouros to become a Battle Bear in Anima Squad. Image via Riot Games.

Battle Bear Illaoi is a new member of the Anima Squad. The priestess can summon her tentacles around the map to slam down enemies, making her a key player in managing large groups of Primordians and ensuring the team can advance through the battlefield.

Battle Lion Leona

Leona’s latest skin for the Anima Squad line. Image via Riot Games

Serving as the tank of the team, Battle Lion Leona is the ally you need to last longer on the battlefield. Leona’s defensive skills allow her to shield her team and hold the line against overwhelming enemy forces.

The Primordian defector

Primordian Briar leaves hordes of enemies behind to make new friends in the Anima Squad. Image via Riot Games

Briar, a former Primordian, defects to join the Anima Squad during Swarm’s storyline. Her unique background and abilities add a layer of complexity to the team dynamics both on and off the battlefield. Briar will most likely be one of the champs players unlock only after completing a certain map of Swarm, where they’ll uncover her motivations and the reasons behind her defection.

Battle Cat Jinx

Jinx makes an explosive return to Final City in Swarm. Image via Riot Games

A returning destructive force from a previous iteration of the Anima Squad skin line, Jinx brings her explosive energy to the battlefield. Although she doesn’t follow orders and seems indifferent to humanity’s cause, her destructive impulses turn toward fighting the Primordians.

Jinx’s abilities in Swarm will feel familiar to League players, yet Riot has ported a few tweaks into her kit for this new PvE mode:

Passive: Get Excited . After five kills or a boss/mini-boss kill, Jinx gains an attack and movement speed buff.

. After five kills or a boss/mini-boss kill, Jinx gains an attack and movement speed buff. Attack: Pow Pow . Fires a line of mini-gun fire, dealing continuous damage.

. Fires a line of mini-gun fire, dealing continuous damage. Active Ability: Fishbone . Fires homing rockets at nearby enemies, rooting her in place for precise targeting.

. Fires homing rockets at nearby enemies, rooting her in place for precise targeting. Ultimate: Super Mega Death Rocket. Launches a massive rocket in a target direction, dealing significant damage upon impact.

This PvE mode brings a fresh experience to League—thanks to the new WASD movement—letting players explore the Anima Squad universe and use their favorite champs and characters with new abilities.

Swarm is set to launch on July 17 and will likely be available for about a month.

