New Swarm PvE game mode introduces WASD movement to LoL

Prepare for the Swarm, summoners. Riot Games is adding a new mode to League of Legends that will bring back much-anticipated PvE action and introduce never-before-seen mechanics to the popular title: WASD movement.

Ever since the dawn of League, players have used the mouse to click around the map and move their champion. But in the new Swarm mode, players will use WASD to move their character while using their mouse to aim various abilities. There was, however, a very important reason why the developers changed up the movement scheme for this mode.

Are you excited to try out League of Legends’ Swarm game mode? Image via Riot Games

Unlike other modes we’ve played in League’s past, there will be too many enemies and other gameplay aspects that could be interacted with on-screen during a round of Swarm. As a result, it would be far too difficult for players to click on a location without accidentally selecting an enemy monster or another element on the screen.

The mode will take some adjusting from longtime League players who have grown up using the mouse to move their champion, but it shouldn’t take too long to learn how the movement works as the event continues.

There are only two different abilities that champions can use in the mode, with each champ bringing a passive ability, a regular auto-attack, an active ability, and an ultimate ability. They’ll also get to use other weapons that automatically fire at enemies, such as the Holy Baubles, which look like three Beyblades that orbit around you for five seconds to deal damage. Global power-ups will also help you upgrade your power in battle, from how much damage you deal to how much damage you can soak up.

Swarm is set to go live in League on July 17.

