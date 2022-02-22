Hanwha Life players and coaching staff test positive for COVID-19

Hanwha Life Esports bot laner Lee “SamD” Jae-hoon, substitute jungler Kim “Willer” Jeong-hyeon, and coaches Kim “Bibra” Hyun-sik and Son “Kezman” Dae-young have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement by the organization today.

As a result, the team will make use of substitutes from its academy squad, according to a translation by Korizon Esports. The squad is scheduled to take on Liiv SANDBOX and T1 in week six of the 2022 LCK Spring Split.

<한화생명e스포츠 코로나 관련 안내> pic.twitter.com/DsWhfeGy1I — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) February 22, 2022

Earlier this month, there were multiple cases of COVID-19 throughout teams in the LCK. Gen.G’s Peanut, Nongshim RedForce’s Ghost, and several DRX players tested positive at the beginning of February. In each of these cases, the teams sanitized their training facilities and sent further players to be tested.

The latest news is another setback for Hanwha, who have already had a disappointing start to the season. The team are currently in seventh place in the league with a 3-7 record. The fight for the playoffs will almost certainly be close this split, and it’s going to be even more difficult for Hanwha to secure a spot.

The squad will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 24 when they face off against Liiv SANDBOX.