2 more NS RedForce players test positive for COVID-19

It’s not looking good for the LCK.

Two Nongshim RedForce players, Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong and Jeong “Peter” Yoon-su, and head coach Bae “sBs” Ji-hun have tested positive for COVID-19.

Their positive test results follow the news that Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun tested positive on Monday. After the ADC had been diagnosed with the virus, the organization sanitized the team’s office, training room, and provided further tests for the remaining players and coaching staff of the squad.

NS Bdd, Peter, and sBs tested positive today. We are waiting for Effort's PCR test results and the rest of NS members tested negative. pic.twitter.com/6fyliejn2q — NS RedForce Global (@NS_RedForce) February 8, 2022

The team is still waiting for the PCR test results of support player Lee “Effort” Sang-ho.

Currently, it remains unknown how Nongshim RedForce will approach the team’s upcoming matches in the LCK. The team said that it “will announce details concerning future LCK matches as soon as matters are settled based on the LCK guideline.”

The South Korean league is set to return tomorrow following the Lunar New Year break.

It’s highly likely that the organization will have to use its academy players to play in this week’s matches. A similar approach was used by DRX.

Nongshim RedForce will return to action on Friday, Feb. 11, so the organization has a few more days to think the situation through. This week, the team will face Fredit BRION and Kwangdong Freecs.