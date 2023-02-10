FlyQuest breeze past 100 Thieves, definitively widen gap between LCS Spring Split title contenders

If FlyQuest wanted to maintain the preseason notion that they were a favorite to win the LCS, they had to make it through the three-game stretch of their schedule that featured a full crop of contenders in Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, and 100 Thieves with a relatively strong showing. But FlyQuest did a lot more than look good in those three games—they looked unstoppable.

They capped off that stretch today with a convincing 30-minute win against 100 Thieves, improving their record to 6-0 in the 2023 LCS Spring Split.

Through their first five wins this season, FlyQuest rolled over every opponent they came into contact with. Across their first five games, FlyQuest held the highest team-wide KD ratio in the league, doubling up their opponents with a mark of 2.43. They also have one of the fastest average win times in the league, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

And so far, FlyQuest have not discriminated at all between title contenders and the LCS’ bottom-halfers when it comes to their shellackings. Today, they cut down 100 Thieves (and their four-game winning streak), holding a 10,400 gold lead at one point in the game before firmly establishing themselves as the LCS’ team to beat.

To be fair to 100 Thieves, it wasn’t until the 17-minute mark that FlyQuest found their first decisive teamfight victory and opened up the gold differential beyond 2,000 gold. The two teams traded blows in the early game, though several mid-game missteps from the Thieves allowed the dominoes to continue to fall in FlyQuest’s favor.

Against 100 Thieves, FlyQuest ADC Prince continued to make his early-season case for the LCS MVP award all the more relevant. In three short weeks, he’s established himself as easily the best ADC in the region, winning decisive games against storied NA ADCs like Berserker, FBI, and now Doublelift (all of whom are former champions, by the way). Today, Prince’s Kai’Sa racked up a scoreline of 11/1/9, passing Berserker for the league-wide KDA title in the process.

Things get significantly easier for FlyQuest next week, too, since they won’t have to face a team with a winning record in any of their three superweek games. By then, FlyQuest’s starting support Eyla could also be back in the mix for the team. He’s been unable to play with FlyQuest due to visa complications.

Another top-of-the-standings-relevant game will take place later today between C9 and EG—the only other two teams in the LCS with records above the 0.500 mark. Should C9 win that game, they’ll have sole possession of second place in the league.