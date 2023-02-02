FlyQuest will continue to play without starting support for week 2 of 2023 LCS Spring Split

After the explosive start to the organization’s 2023 LCS Spring Split, FlyQuest has already established itself as one of the strongest teams in the competitive North American League of Legends scene. But the scary part about this roster is that they haven’t even reached their full power, and unfortunately for their supporters, they won’t be for at least another week.

The team’s new support Bill “Eyla” Nguyen has confirmed that he won’t be competing in the LCS for week two, meaning that FlyQuest’s Challengers support Kim “Winsome” Dong-keon will continue to play for him in his stead against Golden Guardians and Cloud9.

There are some people asking if I’m playing week 2



— Eyla (@SupportEyla) February 2, 2023

The Australian prospect could not join his team at the beginning of the season due to visa issues, forcing the team to run two tough matches against Team Liquid and Dignitas without him. They were, however, able to take down both opponents in convincing fashion, led by the team’s new superstar AD carry Prince. The phenom marksman collected 19 kills through two games, as he made his mark early with two standout performances.

Eyla, on the other hand, must wait until his visa is locked in and he can join the team in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old is one of the most highly-regarded prospects from the NA Academy scene after he tore up the competition for Team Liquid’s Academy squad from 2021 to 2022.

During that period, he won three Proving Grounds tournaments and was a leader for his younger teammates. Their success also led to Liquid promoting AD carry Sean “Yeon” Sung and mid laner Harry “Haeri” Kang to its main roster this past offseason, joining veteran stars like Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in, Park “Summit” Woo-tae, and recent Summoner’s Cup winner, Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon.

If FlyQuest is able to continue their winning ways through week two, they could snowball their lead against the rest of the league even more once Eyla joins the roster. In the meantime, catch the squad in action when NA’s resident green team takes on Golden Guardians today at 5pm CT.