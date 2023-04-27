Every LoL champion Tyler1 used to smash his 40-day EUW Challenger grind

44 days after announcing he’d be going on the journey to Challenger on EUW server in League of Legends, Tyler1 finally finished the mission on April 27. He hit Grandmaster on April 23 after 36 days of play, taking just four more days to complete his challenge.

The streamer is famous for embarking on different challenges in League, previously securing Challenger in five different roles, for example. This time, it took him around 800 games to climb the prestigious ranking on EUW on an account named FREEDOMFIGHTER28, and he used numerous champions to do so.

Tyler1’s final game before achieving Challenger ranking was on Cho’Gath, and it’s one of the main champions he used during his climb, according to a League stat site OP.GG. The Void champion was Tyler1’s fourth most-used one in the solo queue, using it in 90 games.

Only three champs were played more by the North American streamer—Nautilus, Karthus, and Ivern, who were picked by him 106, 131, and 191 times, respectively. The biggest win rates were recorded on Cho’Gath and Karthus, though, where he won over 60 percent of games played.

Overall, he used 28 champions on his climb to Challenger, mostly playing in the top lane or as an AD carry. Here are all of them.

Ivern

Karthus

Nautilus

Cho’Gath

Olaf

Jarvan IV

Draven

Heimerdinger

Urgot

Tristana

Wukong

Karma

Pyke

Annie

Gangplank

Amumu

Brand

Malphite

Quinn

Ashe

Nami

Blitzcrank

Rakan

Ezreal

Lux

Lee Sin

Mordekaiser

Hecarim

On five of these champions—Quinn, Rakan, Lee Sin, Mordekaiser, and Hecarim—Tyler1 had a zero percent win rate, though, he played them nine times in total.

All in all, it’s more than an admirable feat achieved by Tyler1. He will now probably return to North America, unless he finds himself a new League challenge, which isn’t unlikely at all.