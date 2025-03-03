Which LoL champions says ‘Obviously you weren’t a learning computer’?

Are you a learning computer? No—at least, not according to one League of Legends champion.

It’s not immediately clear who says the March 3 LoLdle quote “Obviously you weren’t a learning computer.” But once you figure out the answer, it starts to make a bit more sense if you’re familiar with their lore. Before we go about revealing today’s champion, though, we’ll give you a few clues for you to figure it out on your own.

LoLdle March 3 quote hints

Hint 1: Riot Games introduced this character to Summoner’s Rift in 2016.

Although 2016 seems like it was only yesterday, this League champion will celebrate its 10th birthday next year. For those of you who’ve been playing the game for some time, you might even remember when this champion was released.

But if you’re new to the MOBA or you’ve haven’t been keeping track of when each champion was released, we’ve got another clue coming up that should significantly whittle the champion pool down and give you a better chance of honing in on the answer to today’s quote.

Hint 2: This champion is from Piltover.

It makes sense that the champion who’s talking about computers is from the City of Progress. Although technology in the world of League is limited, there have been significant advancements made in Piltover and Zaun with the development of Hextech. There are only eight champions from Piltover, though, which should greatly narrow your options down from League’s cast of 170 characters.

Hint 3: This champion is often played in the top lane, but they used to also be picked as a jungler.

Viability in various roles can change with each and every patch as the League developer tweaks kits and introduces new mechanics to the game. Although there was a time when this champion used to prowl the jungle, they’re now almost always picked in the top lane after Riot changed how their kit interacts with jungle monsters. Maybe Riot will reverse their decision, but until then, you can find this champion most often in the top lane.

Still struggling to guess the champion? Here’s the answer to the March 3 quote “Obviously you weren’t a learning computer.”

LoLdle March 3 answer

The champion who says “Obviously you weren’t a learning computer” is Camille, the Steel Shadow.

If you’re familiar with Camille’s lore, you know how this top laner heavily augmented her body with Hextech, becoming less human and more machine. Her description on her League Universe page describes her mind as being “sharp as the blades she bears”—which ties into the whole “learning computer” thing.

“Obviously you weren’t a learning computer.” Image via Riot Games

How many tries did it take you to guess Camille? Let us know in the comments below, and check back tomorrow for the next LoLdle quote!

