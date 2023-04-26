Sion, Jinx nerfs join sweeping Kayle and Neeko changes in LoL’s upcoming Patch 13.9

The 2023 Mid-Season Invitational is right around the corner, but League of Legends is still set to undergo some major changes next week with Patch 13.9 for Kayle and Neeko, along with a couple of other champions getting some smaller nerfs.

First, Sion will be getting a passive HP loss increase, while the passive will be getting a one to 1.5-second reduction “to account for the durability update,” along with the Heartsteel changes. Jinx, on the other hand, will be getting a small reduction to her AD growth per level, but this shouldn’t push her play rate too much in either direction.

Full tentative Patch Preview for 13.9! Neeko and Kayle are the big highlights for the patch, with a few touchups to feels for a few champs. pic.twitter.com/vxNEooJh9l — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) April 26, 2023

Bel’Veth will be getting a small shift in her jungle clear, with an increase in monster damage with her Void Surge but a small reduction to her AD growth. Taliyah is also getting a small adjustment where her ultimate ability’s cooldown lockout will begin when she takes or dishes out damage, instead of just the former option.

The biggest changes are headed over to Kayle and Neeko, who are both getting sweeping changes to their kits. The Judicator is getting a push in power after Riot Games revealed plans to expand her ultimate ability’s radius, reduce the ability’s cast time, and removing auto-attack range limitations during its channeling.

Neeko will be getting her long-awaited mid-scope update, featuring a new, exciting ability to become jungle plants and neutral monsters. She also doesn’t lose her disguise when she’s damaged and instead will change back if the disguised self would have died or if Neeko is crowd controlled. She is even getting some small buffs to her jungle clear, which could open up more possibilities for her place in the role.

Patch 13.9 is scheduled to go live on Wednesday, May 3.