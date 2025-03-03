‘Let’s not do this again’: LoL players slam ARURF clash

Although Riot Games is working to fix the rift between itself and the League of Legends community, Clash fans are unhappy with the current state of the competitive mode.

At its core, Clash is meant to represent a competitive mode that offers players the opportunity to live out their dreams of becoming professional players as they put a team together to try and win the tournament bracket. Riot decided to introduce other modes into Clash, with ARAM and URURF added to the mix, lowering the number of traditional tournaments throughout the year. And after the most recent URURF tournament, players are not happy.

In a recent Reddit thread, League players slammed the “for fun” mode being implemented to the competitive setting of Clash, noting the mode as too RNG-based for a “tryhard” tournament with ARAM Clash being the preferred alternative to traditional Summoner’s Rift. “I will not be participating again. It was the least fun I’ve had with league in a while, and felt like such a letdown after getting a group together for clash,” one player said.

Riot addresses Clash in recent dev update. Video by Riot Games

While ARAM and ARURF provide RNG as far as what champions each player gets, many players believe ARAM still offers a more competitive experience with a higher level of coordination available. One player said “ARAM is more coordinated than ARURF, even with random champions you could figure out a comp & try to strategize to win which makes it fun. ARURF feels more random, it’s very tedious to try to strategize in a game mode that kinda breaks the game.”

One of the other frustrations players have is the lack of consistent traditional Summoner’s Rift Clash. Prior to the recent dev update, Clash was not running every month, meaning players who prefer the standard Clash had to wait several weeks, if not months, to get a group of friends together and play standard League in this mode. Riot recently announced Clash would be returning to a monthly schedule, but it’s unclear how many of those will include “for fun modes.”

