‘Who is making these decisions?’: LoL players infuriated over declining state of Clash

League of Legends Clash was meant to be the ultimate replacement for ranked fives. With flex queue essentially in the gutter and far worse off than the previous iteration, Clash was introduced as a fun way to play competitive games with your friends in a tournament-style mode to give you the feel of what it is like to be a professional player.

Recommended Videos

Sadly, the mode has not lived up to the hype, and players are furious with its gradual decline. League players expressed their anger at the decline of Clash in a recent thread on Reddit, noting the steady decline the mode has seen over the years, going from weekly tournaments to only three traditional tournaments throughout the year. “We went from biweekly Clash schedule to 3 proper Clash tournaments in a year,” one player said.

Clash has been on the decline for a while now. Image via Riot Games

Clash never really lived up to the heights it was meant to, with the system consistently crashing, teams receiving automatic losses, and more. It stings even worse for League players considering the success VALORANT has seen with their competitive mode Premier, which offers players a direct path to pro. One player said, “The fact that it’s 2025 and the only way to get a legitimate 5v5 ranked tournament environment as a non-pro player is to go to a 3rd party TO is actually hilarious.”

Riot has been neglecting this mode for a while now, with its most recent dev update on the official site being June 2023. Another major problem players have with the mode is that Riot is changing the types of tournaments that run throughout the year. Instead of adding additional tournaments to provide ARAM and URF players with their own clash, Riot has been taking away traditional Summoners Rift tournaments, leaving players with a limited number of times they can play Clash each year.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy