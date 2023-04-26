Full VALORANT Premier match schedule

The era of Premier has begun in VALORANT, with the global open beta phase kicking off with the start of Episode Six, Act Three on April 25. Following the conclusion of VCT Champions 2023 in August, Premier will launch in full, with the end goal being Premier eventually replacing open qualifiers for VCT events.

Players can spend the first few days of the Premier season (or the beta season) finding teammates and enrolling their teams, based on average skill ranking and closest regional zones. Teams play weekly matches on pre-selected maps, with the season concluding with a tournament to crown a winner of each skill division.

At team creation, players can designate a team’s name, tag, logo, and color scheme. For players to compete in Premier, they must verify their account via SMS authentication, the account must be in good standing, and they must have completed ranked placements at least once during the account’s lifetime.

Of course, when finding teammates, you’ll need to make sure the players you sign up with are free to compete during the time slot. The exact queue windows will be different by zone, but here’s the full schedule of matches for the current Premier season.

VALORANT Premier global open beta phase match schedule

The enrollment period for the VALORANT Premier global open beta phase ends on Friday, April 28. During the global open beta phase, there will be a tournament held on May 3 that will serve as a system test.

Teams will earn 100 points for a win, 25 for a loss, and no points if they do not play. Teams with at least 375 points earned will qualify for the tournament at the end of the season.

Here's the full schedule for the Premier Global Open Beta. First match starts APRIL 29—you ready?#VALORANTPremierBeta pic.twitter.com/cabbwp3XE5 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 26, 2023

Week One: Ascent

Saturday, April 29

Monday, May 1

‘Test Tournament’

Wednesday, May 3

Week Two: Pearl

Saturday, May 6

Monday, May 8

Week Three: Bind

Saturday, May 13

Monday, May 15

Week Four: Haven

Saturday, May 20

Playoff Tournament

Sunday, May 21

For the Test Tournament and the Playoff Tournament, teams will use a pick-and-ban system. Teams will take turns banning maps until a map is chosen.