All League of Legends Clash dates in 2022

Almost every League of Legends player has dreamed of going pro at some point in their lives. While stepping into the professional scene may look simple to outsiders, it takes countless hours of training and strong willpower to resist every setback.

Once in a while, however, Riot Games allows all League players to get a taste of what it’s like to compete in a tournament format with Clash.

Clashes are limited-time tournaments where players can sign up with four other teammates and compete against other teams. After signing up with their team, the Clash system determines the overall ranking of a squad and places them in a skill bracket featuring equally talented teams.

Despite making its debut in 2017, Clash still hasn’t become a permanent part of the game and it just comes and goes periodically. This means that there aren’t set dates for all of the Clash tournaments at the moment and most get announced a week or two before they go live, giving players enough time to assemble their squads.

Here’s everything you need to know about Clash in 2022.

When is the next Clash in League of Legends?

Clash Dates Forge God Clash Jan. 14 to 15

The upcoming Clash tournament in League is set to take place on Jan. 14 and 15. This Clash is meant to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 ranked season.

The team submissions for the next Clash began on Jan. 10, and like the previous editions of the event, players will be eligible to win prizes like three trophies, five team logos, and three banners.

If this is going to be your first time playing in a Clash tournament, make sure that you have the whole night free since these tournaments can take longer than expected to complete.

To participate in a Clash tournament, players will need to acquire a Clash Ticket or a Premium Ticket. A Clash Ticket costs 975 Blue Essence or 195 Riot Points (RP), while the Premium Ticket can be purchased for 975 RP. The main difference between the two tickets is the rewards players get to unlock based on how they perform in the tournament.

How long is a Clash tournament in League of Legends?

You should be ready to play at least three matches when you join a Clash tournament. Even if you lose the first match, you’ll be sent to a lower bracket where you’ll have the option to compete for consolation prizes.

What are the Clash rewards in League of Legends?

Players will receive Clash rewards depending on their Victory Points. Each win in the Clash mode will give players 200 Victory Points and they’ll also gain a bonus zero, 50, 100, or 150 Victory Points based on their Clash Tier for their first win. VP can be used to unlock banners and team icons that are displayed on players’ profiles and in the lanes during a regular League match.

400 Victory Points: Banner level one

600 Victory Points: Theme logo one

1000 Vİctory Points: Banner level two

1400 Victory Points: Banner level three

2000 Victory Points: Theme logo two

If you participate in multiple Clash events throughout the season, you’ll also be able to upgrade the appearance of the frame that holds the banners in place by collecting more banners.

Logos and banners aren’t the only two rewards that players can get from Clash events, however. Depending on their result, participating players will claim a Clash Orb or a Clash Capsule.

Clash Orb – Given to players participating in the event with a Clash Ticket

Eighth place: Three-win XP boost

Three-win XP boost Seventh and sixth place: Icon Permanent

Icon Permanent Fifth place: Icon Permanent and 640 Ward Skin Shards

Icon Permanent and 640 Ward Skin Shards Fourth place: Icon Permanent, 640 Ward Skin Shards, and Emote Permanent

Icon Permanent, 640 Ward Skin Shards, and Emote Permanent Third place: Icon Permanent, 640 Ward Skin Shards, Emote Permanent, and a Clash Ticket

Icon Permanent, 640 Ward Skin Shards, Emote Permanent, and a Clash Ticket Second place: Icon Permanent, 640 Ward Skin Shards, Emote Permanent, a Clash Ticket, and 975 Skin Shards

Icon Permanent, 640 Ward Skin Shards, Emote Permanent, a Clash Ticket, and 975 Skin Shards First place: Icon Permanent, 640 Ward Skin Shards, Emote Permanent, a Clash Ticket, 975 Skin Shards, and an Epic Skin Shard

Clash Capsule – Given to players participating in the event with a Premium Ticket

Eighth place: A Clash Ticket, 750 Skin Shards, and 500 Orange Essence

A Clash Ticket, 750 Skin Shards, and 500 Orange Essence Seventh and sixth place: A Clash Ticket, 1725 Skin Shards, and 500 Orange Essence

A Clash Ticket, 1725 Skin Shards, and 500 Orange Essence Fifth place: A Clash Ticket, 1725 Skin Shards, an Epic Skin Shard, 500 Orange Essence

A Clash Ticket, 1725 Skin Shards, an Epic Skin Shard, 500 Orange Essence Fourth place: A Clash Ticket, 1725 Skin Shards, an Epic Skin Shard, 750 Orange Essence

A Clash Ticket, 1725 Skin Shards, an Epic Skin Shard, 750 Orange Essence Third and second place: A Clash Ticket, 1725 Skin Shards, an Epic Skin Shard, 750 Orange Essence, and a Legendary Skin Shard

A Clash Ticket, 1725 Skin Shards, an Epic Skin Shard, 750 Orange Essence, and a Legendary Skin Shard First place: A Clash Ticket, 1725 Skin Shards, an Epic Skin Shard, 750 Orange Essence, A Legendary Skin Shard, and an Epic Skin Permanent

Players looking to increase their chances of winning a Clash tournament should prioritize joining the events with teams of friends or players they have previous experience playing with. When a team knows each other, it’ll have a higher chance of winning against a squad made up of randomly assembled players. Hopping into a voice chat while playing should also help drastically since it’ll increase your team’s overall level of cooperation.

This article will be updated throughout the year when the dates for each Clash tournament are announced.