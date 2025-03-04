‘The newest low in prestige category’: LoL players call for Prestige skin rework after latest batch of cosmetics

It looks like the developers at Riot Games can’t catch a break, as fans are calling for a Prestige skin system overhaul after the reveal of new Battle Academia cosmetics in League of Legends.

While class is back in session for four select champions, fans of the game can’t help but notice that Qiyana’s prestige skin doesn’t stand out when compared to her classmates. After the skins were revealed on League’s official X account, fans on Reddit created a thread to discuss these highly valued cosmetics.

Lissandra’s prestige is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Image via Riot Games.

“I don’t know what they’re doing with this new Prestige skin method, but they need to revert it,” the creator of the thread said in their post. Following the controversial battle pass changes that hit League at the start of this year, Riot is no longer making “regular” versions of skins that also have a prestige variant. This means Qiyana’s only Battle Academia skin is a Prestige, and many fans think that the lack of a common skin makes modern Prestiges fade into the background.

The thread’s creator also complimented the high-fashion aesthetic that Riot shifted Prestige skins into several years ago. Previously, Prestige skins used to be just gold chromas of other skins before Riot amped up their visual style. However, without a regular skin to compare the Prestige version to, many users in the thread feel like these skins aren’t so fashionable anymore.

“The original method made more sense to be an alternate version of the original,” another user agreed with the post, openly asking what makes this skin worthy of the Prestige title. While this commenter certainly doesn’t want to bring golden Prestige skins back, they think all the prestige skins released currently don’t have enough shine to make them stand out from regularly priced alternatives.

Old Prestige skins were just golden chromas. Image via Riot Games.

Other players are just upset about the quality of Qiyana’s skin in the game, with one user stating, “Battle Academia Qiyana is the newest low in Prestige category.” Many players in the thread commented that they couldn’t even differentiate Qiyana’s prestige skin from the other new Battle Academia skins while looking at their in-game models. Prestige skins are supposed to make players stand out and typically feature shiny visual effects, so blending into the background is never a good idea to generate sales.

After all, one keen user shared their opinion about these skin variants by stating, “Prestige skins are best when they feel like a fancy or deluxe version of a skin.” If you want to sell a skin because it’s a deluxe version of something else, then the developers should work hard and make sure Qiyana stands out among her fellow students.

