Loris, Lest, Maddie, or Rictus? Fans debate which Arcane side character deserved more screen time

Arcane’s easily going to go down in gaming history as one of the best TV adaptations of all time. Fans heavily praised the Netflix series for its development of its main cast, but even the minor characters shined in the limited time they had on screen.

But of those side characters, who should have received more screen time for fans to better understand their background? One Arcane fan put the question to the test, giving users on the show’s subreddit a number of side characters to choose from: Lest, Rictus, Maddie, or Loris. Of the bunch, one character seemed to have won by a substantial margin.

Beware: spoilers for Arcane below!

Many of the top comments picked Loris as their answer, with one even pointing out how it seemed as though the Piltover enforcer was slated for a more prominent role in the League of Legends series. And we’d have to agree with the sentiment, given how present he is in Vi’s ring-fighter era in season two. That’s also not considering his heroic exit and noble sacrifice in the show’s final battle. Even before his death, he’s shown training Zaunites how to fight, helping build the resistance against Ambessa’s forces before they come knocking at the gates.

Although short on screentime, Loris had a big role in the final battle of Arcane. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Loris, without a doubt,” one user wrote in the thread. “He wasn’t REALLY a character at all. We don’t know who he is or what his deal is, even though he is likeable, in spite of that. Which is actually a nod to gifted writing, in a way, but he deserved some more time.”

Lest seemed like the second-highest pick, and a few comments cited her interactions with Mel specifically as the reason why. She’s sly and cautious, but despite her hesitations, she still ends up assisting the Medarda daughter in uncovering Ambessa’s intentions. Since season two’s end, the Vastayan has become an incredibly popular side character for her cat-like appearance, but little is known about her background and motives throughout Arcane.

It may come as a surprise, but more people suggested Maddie over Rictus for the third pick. Even though Maddie’s betrayal led to most people (rightfully) disliking her, it’s the same reason why many wanted to see more of her: to gain a better understanding of why she made the choices in the show.

We learn so little about Maddie’s background based on what’s shown in the series. One of the show’s writers, Amanda Overton, confirmed after the show’s end that Maddie is in fact from Noxus, implying that she was a Noxian plant from the start—not someone who switched sides during the events of Arcane. But without those tidbits of information, her decisions in the show fall a bit flat. Was she in Piltover for long before the events of Arcane? How often did she communicate with Ambessa throughout the series? It would’ve been incredible to see this storyline play out in Fortiche’s animation style, though we assume it might have been among the scenes cut for budget.

Who would you have liked to see get more screentime? Let us know in the poll below!

